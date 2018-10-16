Where To Buy Mega Millions Tickets Near Me

Tonight’s Mega Millions, worth $667 million, is the largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions. So of course, you’re likely wanting to pick up a ticket near you. But how do you know where to buy a Mega Millions ticket? Read on for details.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each (with an additional $1 if you choose the Megaplier option.) To win the jackpot, you need to match five white ball numbers (1 to 70) and one yellow Mega Ball (1 to 25). You can pick these individually or choose the Easy Pick/Quick Pick option to have the numbers automatically chosen for you.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You can’t play if you’re in Nevada, Utah, Mississippi, Alabama, Alaska, or Hawaii.

Most convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores sell Mega Millions tickets, and the cutoff time can vary from 15 minutes before the draw to an hour before the draw. If you’re running close to the deadline, you might want to call ahead to find out if your location is selling tickets.

You can visit Mega Millions’ map here to find out exactly where tickets are sold in your state, or scroll through the list below and find the link that will take you directly to where you can search for a location near you, by state.

Alabama: Mega Millions is not played here.

Alaska: Mega Millions is not sold here.

Arizona: Find a retailer here.

Arkansas: See where to play or find a ticket vending machine here.

California: California has more than 23,000 locations. Find the one near you here or look for the luckiest retailers near you.

Colorado: Check how lucky your local retailer has been here.

Connecticut: Find a retailer here. Search by store name, town, county, or ZIP, and look for KENO monitors or non-monitor retailers.

Delaware: Go here to see where to buy a ticket nearby and see a map.

Florida: Enter your ZIP code here to find where tickets are sold near you.

Georgia: Skip the retail store and buy online on Georgia’s official lottery site here.

Hawaii: Mega Millions is not sold here.

Idaho: Find a retailer here.

Illinois: Skip the line and buy online on Illinois’ website here.

Indiana: See a map and list here.

Iowa: Most convenience stores and gas stations will let you play, but call first to confirm. Find a retailer here.

Kansas: Find a retailer here.

Kentucky: Skip the lines and buy online here.

Louisiana: Here’s where to play.

Maine: Enter your ZIP or town/city to find a location near you here.

Maryland: Find a retailer using the map or searching by ZIP here.

Massachusetts: Go here to see where to play near you, both agents and KENO locations.

Michigan: Save the time and buy online. Scroll down to Mega Millions and click “Buy Now.”

Minnesota: Find a retailer here.

Mississippi: Mega Millions is not played here.

Missouri: Search for retailers here.

Montana: Look for convenience stores or grocery stores or gas stations near you, but call first if you’re running late.

Nebraska: Find a retailer by ZIP or city here.

Nevada: Mega Millions is not played in this state.

New Hampshire: Skip the lines and buy online on the homepage here. A minimum $5 purchase is required, which could be two tickets and one Megaplier.

New Jersey: Find a retailer and see a map here. Search by ZIP or city within 5 miles.

New Mexico: Try to Play at the Pump for the easiest pick.

New York: See a map or find a retailer by City or ZIP here.

North Carolina: Find locations near you by ZIP code or county here.

North Dakota: Find a retailer here. Or get a Pick & Click subscription to play online.

Ohio: Find a retailer near you here. There are more than 9,000 in Ohio, including 1,400 KENO monitor locations.

Oklahoma: Many gas stations and convenience stores will sell tickets, but call first.

Oregon: To find a retailer, click here and then click on “find a retailer.”

Pennsylvania: See a map and find locations within one mile by your address, city, or ZIP here.

Rhode Island: Find a retailer on the homepage by using the green “Find a Retailer” box and putting in your ZIP code or city.

South Carolina: Find a retailer here.

South Dakota: Look for gas stations or convenience stores, but call first if you’re running close to the deadline.

Tennessee: See a full list of where to play here or enter your ZIP at the top.

Texas: Find a retailer by ZIP here.

U.S. Virgin Islands: See a list of retailers here. They include K-Mart stores, MoneyGram locations, the Richmond Post Office, Scotia Bank, Pueblo Supermarkets, and more.

Utah: Mega Millions is not played here.

Vermont: See a map of locations, a list, or find the closest agent or WinStation near you by City or ZIP here.

Virginia: You can subscribe and play online here. Minimum deposit is $20. Or find a retailer by ZIP or locality here.

Washington: Look for a grocery store or convenience store or gas station near you, but call first if you’re running late.

Washington D.C.: Just visit the homepage here and click on “Where to Play” on the menu at the top of the page.

West Virginia: Enter your ZIP or city to find a close retailer here.

Wisconsin: Find a list of retailers by city or ZIP here.

Wyoming: Find a retailer here.