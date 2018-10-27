Where To Buy Powerball Tickets Near Me

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot, worth $750 million dollars, could be the third-largest in Powerball’s history (but if it grows just a little more, it might be the second-largest.) So of course, after this and the recent $1.6 billion Mega Millions hype, you’re likely wanting to pick up a ticket near you. But how do you know where to buy a Powerball ticket? Read on for details. First we’ll share general information about buying a ticket, and then we’ll share details on how to find a specific retailer near you, no matter what state you live in.

Most Convenience Stores & Grocery Stores Sell Tickets

Just go to any gas station, convenience store, or grocery store — most of them will sell Powerball tickets. It only costs $2 to play. But you might want to give the store a call first to make sure they sell the ticket, and then ask them how late the tickets are offered for sale. At most gas stations and convenience stores, the cashier can sell you a ticket. At many grocery stores, however, you may need to go to their service counter where they sell lottery tickets instead of buying them from the cashier.

If you don’t want to pick the numbers yourself, just ask the cashier for a “Quick Pick” ticket, and your numbers will be randomly picked for you. If you want to pick your own numbers, you’ll need to fill out a Powerball card first with the numbers you choose. These will either be at a grocery store’s information desk, a cashier’s station, or at a separate desk near checkout. Many convenience stores place the cards at a separate desk near checkout so you don’t hold up the line while you’re filling out your Powerball card. You can spend $1 more and get a Power Play that will give you a chance to increase your non-jackpot winnings.

Here’s a State-by-State List of Where You Can Buy Tickets for Powerball

Powerball tickets are sold anywhere Mega Millions tickets are sold, so you can use Mega Millions’ map here to find out exactly where tickets are sold in your state. Or scroll through the list below and find the link that will take you directly to where you can search for a location near you, by state.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Alabama: Powerball is not played here.

Alaska: Powerball is not sold here.

Arizona: Find a retailer here.

Arkansas: See where to play or find a ticket vending machine here.

California: California has more than 23,000 locations. Find the one near you here or look for the luckiest retailers near you.

Colorado: Check how lucky your local retailer has been here.

Connecticut: Find a retailer here. Search by store name, town, county, or ZIP, and look for KENO monitors or non-monitor retailers.

Delaware: Go here to see where to buy a ticket nearby and see a map.

Florida: Enter your ZIP code here to find where tickets are sold near you.

Georgia: Skip the retail store and buy online on Georgia’s official lottery site here.

Hawaii: Powerball is not sold here.

Idaho: Find a retailer here.

Illinois: Skip the line and buy online on Illinois’ website here.

Indiana: See a map and list here.

Iowa: Most convenience stores and gas stations will let you play, but call first to confirm. Find a retailer here.

Kansas: Find a retailer here.

Kentucky: Skip the lines and buy online here.

Louisiana: Here’s where to play.

Maine: Enter your ZIP or town/city to find a location near you here.

Maryland: Find a retailer using the map or searching by ZIP here.

Massachusetts: Go here to see where to play near you, both agents and KENO locations.

Michigan: Save the time and buy online. Scroll down to Powerball and click “Buy Now.”

Minnesota: Find a retailer here.

Mississippi: Powerball is not played here.

Missouri: Search for retailers here.

Montana: Look for convenience stores or grocery stores or gas stations near you, but call first if you’re running late.

Nebraska: Find a retailer by ZIP or city here.

Nevada: Powerball is not played in this state.

New Hampshire: Skip the lines and buy online on the homepage here. A minimum $5 purchase is required, which could be two tickets and one Power Play.

New Jersey: Find a retailer and see a map here. Search by ZIP or city within 5 miles.

New Mexico: Try to Play at the Pump for the easiest pick.

New York: See a map or find a retailer by City or ZIP here.

North Carolina: Find locations near you by ZIP code or county here.

North Dakota: Find a retailer here. Or get a Pick & Click subscription to play online.

Ohio: Find a retailer near you here. There are more than 9,000 in Ohio, including 1,400 KENO monitor locations.

Oklahoma: Many gas stations and convenience stores will sell tickets, but call first.

Oregon: To find a retailer, click here and then click on “find a retailer.”

Pennsylvania: See a map and find locations within one mile by your address, city, or ZIP here.

Rhode Island: Find a retailer on the homepage by using the green “Find a Retailer” box and putting in your ZIP code or city.

South Carolina: Find a retailer here.

South Dakota: Look for gas stations or convenience stores, but call first if you’re running close to the deadline.

Tennessee: See a full list of where to play here or enter your ZIP at the top.

Texas: Find a retailer by ZIP here.

U.S. Virgin Islands: See a list of retailers here. They include K-Mart stores, MoneyGram locations, the Richmond Post Office, Scotia Bank, Pueblo Supermarkets, and more.

Utah: Powerball is not played here.

Vermont: See a map of locations, a list, or find the closest agent or WinStation near you by City or ZIP here.

Virginia: You can subscribe and play online here. Minimum deposit is $20. Or find a retailer by ZIP or locality here.

Washington: Look for a grocery store or convenience store or gas station near you, but call first if you’re running late.

Washington D.C.: Just visit the homepage here and click on “Where to Play” on the menu at the top of the page.

West Virginia: Enter your ZIP or city to find a close retailer here.

Wisconsin: Find a list of retailers by city or ZIP here.

Wyoming: Find a retailer here.