Who Died on ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Premiere? [SPOILERS]

Fans lost a lot of important characters in Season 8 of The Walking Dead and they’re still mourning them. Now that Season 9 is premiering, some fans would like to know who dies ahead of time so they can prepare themselves. This post has major spoilers for the Season 9 Episode 1 premiere of The Walking Dead. Only read on if you’re OK with being spoiled.

On the premiere tonight (which Heavy watched early thanks to AMC Premiere), only two characters died (and some walkers, of course.) And no, Rick was not one of those characters.

The first character to die was a young man in a blue shirt. No, we haven’t seen him before. His name is Ken and he’s new this season, but he didn’t last long. However, his death will have major repercussions for the Hilltop group that Maggie leads.

Ken is the young man in the blue shirt who is bitten by a zombie while trying to cut his horse free before a walker horde advanced on them. He died quickly, with Maggie looking on. It sounded like Maggie was calling him “kid,” but she was actually referring to him by his name, Ken.

Ken’s parents are Tammy (played by Brett Butler) and Earl (played by John Finn.) And they are not going to take their son’s death well. You might be interested to know that they are in the comic books too, but it looks like they’re going to be more of a combination of a couple different characters.

Next are spoilers for the second death, which happens at the end of the episode. Only continue reading if you are OK with being spoiled about how the episode ends.

The second person who died in Episode 1 died at the very end, right before the closing scene. Gregory died at the very end of the episode, and I was actually surprised that he somehow survived for the 18 months between the Season 8 finale and the Season 9 premiere. Gregory essentially died by his own machinations, trying to scheme against Maggie so he can kill her and take her place. Of course, Maggie’s not going to put up with that. Maggie killed him by hanging for what he did to her in Episode 1, a sentence that Daryl helped her carry out in front of the Hilltop and others.

What did you think of the deaths on Episode 1? Would you have carried out the same sentence against Gregory?