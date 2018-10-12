HTGAWM Season 5: Who Died on ‘How to Get Away with Murder’?

Season 5 of How to Get Away With Murder is in full force, and we’re already well on our way to uncovering the mystery of who died.

The first episode of the season started with Connor and Oliver’s wedding. But while everyone was partying it up, someone was left bloodied in the snow, taking their final breaths. Who was it? Who died, and who is responsible?

Read on to find out what we know:

We know that whoever died is connected to Christopher in some way, shape or form, because Christopher was left in the snow near him or her (although the shaky breath certainly sounded female). This may lead some to think that Laurel is the one who died, but that isn’t typically how Shonda Rhimes rolls- she wouldn’t make it that easy.

Annalise is showing off her dance moves when we cut to the victim gasping for life in the snow. So we know that it can’t be Annalise who dies. We also know that Frank is in the clear because he’s the one who tells Annalise that someone is dead.

Bonnie is related to the death in an unknown way- at the end of the premiere, she’s seen covering the dying person’s eyes and mouth. This could make her the murderer, but not the murdered.

So who could it be?

Michaela isn’t on everyone’s good side this season. She’s also extremely focused on her career now that she’s split from Asher- could that somehow lead to shady activity that results in her death?

And what about Asher? He already seems to be on Annalise’s bad side this season. Could the look she gave Frank when he told her the news be guilt?

For now, we’ll have to keep pulling together and analyzing the clues to see if we can piece together who died on this season of HTGAWM.

Be sure to check back- this post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.