Why Isn’t ‘Riverdale’ on Tonight? When Does It Return?

If you’re tuning in tonight to see the latest episode of Riverdale, then you’re going to be a little disappointed. Unfortunately, The CW is not airing a new episode of Riverdale tonight. Instead, if you tune into Riverdale tonight you’ll be seeing Season 1 Episode of Charmed, a rerun, instead.

Don’t worry. No, Charmed hasn’t replaced Riverdale, and Riverdale’s schedule hasn’t changed. This is just a temporary broadcast of Charmed that’s happening for Halloween night only.

The CW hasn’t officially said why they’re not airing Riverdale tonight, but it’s easy to guess. They don’t want to compete with Halloween activities and possibly give Riverdale fewer viewers. And since they’ve only aired a few episodes so far, it seems too soon to be airing a rerun already. So instead, they simply won’t be airing a new episode of Riverdale tonight. Meanwhile, they’ll try to catch the attention of some Riverdale fans by airing Charmed in its place. Are you going to watch Charmed instead of Riverdale tonight?

Riverdale is going down such a spooky path, it would have been nice to see a new episode on Halloween. But sadly, that wasn’t meant to be.

Thankfully, you won’t have to wait very long for Riverdale to return. The next episode — Season 3, Episode 4 — will air next week, Wednesday, November 7, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The episode is called “The Midnight Club.”

The synopsis for next week reads: “When Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Alice (Madchen Amick) about Gryphons and Gargoyles, Alice has no choice but to come clean about how she, along with a young Fred (KJ Apa), FP (Cole Sprouse), Hermoine (Camila Mendes), Hiram (guest star Michael Consuelos), Sierra (Ashleigh Murray), Penelope (Madelaine Petsch) and Tom (Casey Cott), played the game in the early 90’s – and how a shocking mystery has been plaguing them all ever since.”

Some fans aren’t too sure how they feel about the children playing their parents in a flashback, and some are wishing that new actors were hired for this episode only. It will be interesting to see how all that plays out.

Michael Consuelos, who is Mark Consuelo’s (Hiram’s) son in real life, will be playing the younger Hiram in the flashback, so that part will be fun.

Are you going to watch Charmed instead of Riverdale tonight? How do you think the two shows compare? Let us know in the comments below.