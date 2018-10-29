Young Greatness Dead After New Orleans Shooting

Young Greatness is after being shot in the back in an early morning shooting outside of a Waffle House on October 29 in New Orleans. He was 35 years old. CBS New Orleans reports that Greatness, whose real name is Theodore Jones, died at around 1:35 a.m. after suffering from a single gunshot wound. Responding emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. NOLA.com reports that Greatness was shot in the back. The NOLA report mentions that police are looking for two suspects who have not been identified yet.

Officials believe that Greatness’ car was stolen from the scene. The Waffle House is located in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

Greatness’ Mother Said Her Son Was Not Violent & Never Carried a Gun

Man killed in shooting this morning outside Waffle House on Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans police say https://t.co/me3Xu6L00J pic.twitter.com/pbyw2kPiBm — Carlie Kollath Wells (@carlie_kollath) October 29, 2018

Greatness’ mother, Jeanine Rose, said in an interview with WDSU that her son was in town for a funeral when he was shot. Rose added that her son was facetiming with his manager when he was shot dead. Rose added that Greatness was supposed to have gone to Atlanta on the day he was shot. She said that her son was never violent and did not carry a gun.

NOPD continues to investigate overnight murder at Waffle House on Elysian Fields. Family members say Theodore Jones, known “Young Greatness” was an up and coming rap artist.⁦@wdsu⁩ pic.twitter.com/aaxmzURUln — Heath Allen (@HeathAllenWDSU) October 29, 2018

In a separate interview with WDSU’s Kweilyn Murphy, Rose said about gun violence in New Orleans, “It’s too many mothers making slow walks to sad tombs.”

One of the Founders of Cash Money Records Said that Greatness Was ‘The Sound of the Future’

Greatness was a native of New Orleans but moved to Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. In 2017, Greatness signed with Cash Money Records, his first single, “Moolah,” had dropped in 2015. Greatness was a 2002 graduate of John F. Kennedy Senior High School in New Orleans. Birdman, one of the founders of Cash Money, told XXL Magazine in October 2017, “The first time I heard him, I knew he was going to be big. He’s got a grasp on melody that few artists have. It’s the sound of the future.” Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2016, Young Greatness commented on his use of melody saying, “I always was melodic because that’s how I came up – second line music, we sing. That was already instilled in me. We used to go so much to where I was the child in my household that started rebelling on going to the second line. Every Sunday, I gotta get a hair cut, get new clothes. You’re walking for like 15 miles through the whole New Orleans. So if it’s cold, you’re gonna freeze. If it’s hot you’re gonna sweat. It’s just a party on feet. The Saints win the Super Bowl, they’re gonna have a second line. The Pelicans win a game, they’re gonna have a second line. “Moolah” go platinum, they damn sure gonna have a second line!”

Greatness Hated His Most Famous Song When He Heard it for the First Time

Greatness said in a 2016 interview with XXL that he didn’t like his most successful single, “Moolah,” when he first heard it. The rapper said, “To be honest with you, I didn’t like it. I made it and I was like, “Ah man, it’s bull****.” When I made it, we all loved the record instantly, but once I went on promo and was performing it, it didn’t feel right to me because at first people didn’t understand it. But it’s a rhythmic record, so those kind of records, you have to work them on people so they can understand it, and once people really took the time to listen to the song and the message, that’s when the song really caught on and that’s when it started feeling right to me, like yeah…this the one.”

One of Greatness’ Final Instagram Post Saw Him Pay a Beautiful Tribute to His Daughter

One of Greatness’ final Instagram post saw him pay tribute to his daughter. The rapper wrote, “Happy Birthday To My Beautiful Daughter T’yah My Headache, My Inspiration, My Motivation Happy 14th Birthday Daddy Baby And Yes Iam Going To The Prom With You.” A witness to the shooting told CBS New Orleans, “You wouldn’t expect that coming happening with him. Dude wasn’t into nothing but his music and his daughter… Wasn’t into nothing else man.”

Fans & Fellow Rappers Have Been Paying Tribute to Greatness on Twitter

Fellow rappers and fans of Young Greatness have taken to Twitter to mourn the New Orleans star. Here are some of the most poignant messages:

R.i.P young greatness — its DOLPHHHHHH! (@YoungDolph) October 29, 2018

head spinning nigga was just talkin to you friday at the carver game and you said niggas couldnt check you lil bro damn nigga stole you in yo own city this last game for you gangsta💔💔 rest younggreatness💔 — #JuGang1️⃣2️⃣ (@Corey_Labeaud7k) October 29, 2018

Heart broken this am God Be with you Young Greatness. Rest In Peace brother — Wale (@Wale) October 29, 2018

RIP Young Greatness. Don't know the details but if you become successful in any profession that makes you a public figure, leave your city if you can. Visit in spurts. Hell, if you're successful without the notoriety, just go, man. Unless your job is keeping you there. — Sketchy (@804Scoe) October 29, 2018

Rest Young greatness shit blew me! — 国王 (@_TBJXIII) October 29, 2018

RIP to younggreatness 🤦‍♂️ — sincerely, tokyo 🎌 (@madeintyo) October 29, 2018

https://t.co/CcXmHl3XVg

Damn. RIP young greatness 🙏🏾 — K CAMP (@kcamp) October 29, 2018

YG gave me a call Saturday. Said he wanted to shoot a video this week, and that he felt that we were the ones who should tell his story for that song. I appreciate the love and respect, man. Not too many folk respect our daily hustle. But this brother did. RIP, Young Greatness pic.twitter.com/V8cmo56BUW — The Colored Section (@ColoredCine) October 29, 2018

RIP young greatness smfh 😰 it be yo own city dog !!! Get cha rest G — Kiara Anderson (@famouskillake) October 29, 2018

Love to your life #YoungGreatness. Thank you for your words. Great convo. Prayers to your family, friends and fans….#RIP pic.twitter.com/6WELWTiHsP — Datwon Thomas (@Daydog) October 29, 2018

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side