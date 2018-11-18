Jill Scott Has 50 Cent Needing His “Head Checked”

After seeing a certain microphone video courtesy of Jill Scott, 50 Cent needs his “head checked.”

Scott was trending on Twitter because during her live performance, she was imitating having oral sex on a microphone. The video is below.

WARNING: VIDEO IS NOT SUITABLE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

She’s gotten 50 Cent’s attention. “Oh sh*t,” he wrote in a post via Instagram.

Added 50:

👀Jill Scott just got my d*ck hard. I need my head checked, 😟the fucks is wrong with me. LOL positive Vibes only #lecheminduroi

Since the viral social media buzz, Scott has been vocal.

Appearing on the Joe Budden Podcast via Spotify, Scott says that her shows are NOT totally sexual and sets the mood for couples who attend her shows on dates.

“It’s going to be a lot of feels, every show,” she said.

“This is what I do. I tell stories, I sing songs, I play music that invigorates, it sometimes stills people, sometimes I see them crying. Its a range of emotions, you just have to be there.”

So how did the oral sex simulation with the microphone fit (no pun intended) into her show?

“It’s for different purposes each time,” Scott told Budden.

“That time was about the things you want to do but you have to save them for the right person. Not everyone can get your A game, you know?”

For those tardy to the party, Jill Scott is more than just a viral video.

The singer/actress/songwriter hit the scene in 2000 with her debut, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, which went platinum. Scott followed up that success with Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2 in 2004 and The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3 in 2007.

Also in 2007, Scott made her film debut with the films Hounddog and Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?

Scott has also played lead role in the BBC/HBO series The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency based on the novels of the same name by Alexander McCall Smith.