A Perfect Circle Release New Music Video: “So Long And Thanks For All The Fish”

A Perfect Circle released an apocalyptic music video for “So Long And Thanks For All The Fish,” a song from their 2018 album Eat the Elephant, while continuing their U.S. tour into Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre for tomorrow’s performance.

The music video depicts characters in a retro black-and-white setting, enjoying old-school suburbia at its finest, while apocalyptic chaos erupts around them. A happy housewife heads to the grocery store, only to find the checkout clerk hanging from a rope in front of her. Her walk home shows pandemonium of epic proportions, with people murdering their neighbors, mowing lawns that are on fire and a father calmly burying his dead children in the front yard, all while smiling widely and waving serenely at each other. Check out the music video below.

Director Kyle Cogan and APC frontman Maynard James Keenan put the nightmarish video together, with the latter offering up a simple, chilling comment on the video’s concept: “Welcome to the new normal.”

A Perfect Circle are currently on tour promoting Eat the Elephant, their first album in 14 years. When the tour wraps in December, frontman Maynard James Keenan will return to Tool to wrap production on their highly anticipated album, which is rumored to be released sometime next summer.

A Perfect Circle also recently announced its participation in Record Store Day’s Black Friday festivities, offering a limited-edition seven-inch single featuring “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish” with a B-side of the AC/DC cover “Dog Eat Dog,” according to Blabbermouth.

Check out the rest of A Perfect Circle’s tour dates below:

11/09 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (WRIF Radio Show)

11/10 Madison, WI – Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

11/11 Minneapolis, MN Armory (93X Radio Show)

11/13 Cedar Rapids, IA U.S. Cellular Center

11/14 Park City, KS Hartman Arena

11/17 Anaheim, CA The Theatre at Honda Center

11/18 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

11/20 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

