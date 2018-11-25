‘A Shoe Addict’s Christmas’: Where To Get Candace Cameron Bure’s Red Dress, Apron, Shoes & More

Candace Cameron Bure is known for her great fashion choices in her Hallmark movies, and A Shoe Addict’s Christmas is no exception. Here’s a quick look at where to get her stunning red dress, her adorable apron, and other styles featured in the movie.

First, that stunning red dress.

Feeling the Vibe discovered that Bure’s floor-length halter dress comes from David’s Bridal. You can pick up the high-neck satin ball gown here. It’s currently available in red or green and is designed by Betsy and Adam. The dress is $259.95, but it qualifies for free shipping and there’s a promo code currently available for 20 percent off called CYBER20 (for online orders only.) The dress comes in sizes ranging from 0 to 16. It has side pockets and a back zipper.

Bure also wears an adorable apron during the movie called “Dough a Deer.”

This apron is from DaySpring Cards, Bure shared on her Instagram. The direct link for buying the apron is here. It’s 100 percent cotton and currently only costs $44.99. It’s actually called the “Candace Cameron Bure – Dough, A Deer – Flare Bib Apron.” You might be interested in DaySpring’s complete line of Candace Cameron Bure inspired clothes here.

Feeling the Vibe notes that the black suede boots she’s wearing with the apron can be purchased at Neiman Marcus Last Call here. It’s not clear if these are the same boots or just a similar style. They’re currently $123 with the extra discount from the site’s current sale.

Candace also wears a gorgeous plaid skirt and black top during the movie. You can see it below:

The skirt is from Zara, she notes on Instagram. You can buy it here. It’s called the plaid midi skirt and runs $69.90. Zara has another plaid skirt in a slightly different tube skirt style here. The top is actually a bodysuit from Alice and Olivia, Bure said on Instagram. But really, any v-neck black top would do to match the look.

The shoes are from Malone Souliers, Bure notes on Instagram. You can see them up close here:

They’re called the Maureen shoes and are available from a number of locations, although they’re quite expensive. You can buy a high-heel version at Shopbop here or here from The Modist. The stunning flats in a slipper form, called Maureen Satin Slippers, can be purchased here. Net-A-Porter also has the flats in multiple colors here.

Feeling the Vibe also noted that Bure’s burgundy (cabernet) dress that she wears in the movie is from Diane Von Furstenberg. It’s a ruched jersey dress available here and also comes in navy and black.

The source of Bure’s red pea coat isn’t known, but her tan boots are from Lucky, Feeling the Vibe noted. The Lanesha Knee High Boot is currently out of stock on Lucky’s website, but you can get it from Google Express (and Shoes.com) here.