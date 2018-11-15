How to Watch ‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Finale Episode Online

Tonight, on November 14, 2018, season 8 of American Horror Story will come to an end, with just 10 episodes for the entire season. The finale episode is titled “Apocalypse Then”. For those who do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. Tonight’s finale show is episode 10 and it airs on the FX channel at 10 p.m. ET/PT, in the Wednesday night time slot on the network, as always, but tonight’s show will run longer than usual.

For those who would like to watch the new American Horror Story: Apocalypse episodes online, there are several options for you to choose from, rather than watching the show on television. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch FX live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

FX is one of 80-plus channels included in the Fubo channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch FX live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch American Horror Story: Apocalypse live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want an extensive on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live channels, including the FX network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch American Horror Story: Apocalypse live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

The FX network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch AHS: Apocalypse live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who would like to watch tonight’s episode of AHS: Apocalypse or any of the other season 8 episodes on Amazon, American Horror Story season 8 is available to buy on Amazon. Individual episodes of the show are also available for anyone to purchase, starting at $1.99 – $2.99, and the entire season is available for $18.99 – $24.99 as well.

Billie Lourd, who stars as “Mallory” this season on the show, recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about AHS and said that creator Ryan Murphy saved her life by adding her to the series. Lourd revealed, “When Ryan offered me [American Horror Story] Cult, it was just a few months after my mom [Carrie Fisher] passed, and it honestly helped me process all of my emotions through these characters. Being able to cry for Winter helped me cry for myself. And it’s been really healing and cathartic in an amazing way and getting to be around all the incredible people on set, they’ve become like a family to me, and I cannot thank Ryan enough. Honestly, it kind of saved my life.”

Lourd went on to say, “I love doing this show/ It is so much fun and so challenging and has taught me so much. I would do as many seasons as they would offer me. I mean, obviously I would like to do, like, a sweet romantic comedy on the side, too, but like, this is my jam. I love this show so much. And I would do anything Ryan asked me to do. I trust him with all of my heart.”

According to E! News, when Lourd read the script for the finale episode of AHS season 8, she cried. Lourd explained, “When I read that script, I was so excited I actually cried. It is for the fans, it answers all the questions, it ties a perfect little bow on the season and I think people are going to be really, really satisfied—I hope.”

Tune in to watch American Horror Story: Apocalypse as it wraps up its season, on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT.