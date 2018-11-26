Alexis Ren Flaunts Figure in Topless ‘Birthday Weekend’ Photos

This past weekend, model and social media influencer Alexis Ren celebrated her 23rd birthday. She documented much of the weekend on her Instagram account, with both new photo posts and updates to her story. The celebrations were captured by friend and photographer Bryant.

Ren is known for her great figure, which helped her win the title of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year. She regularly posts sexy photos on Instagram for her almost 13 million followers, and this weekend was no exception. She kicked off the celebration with a photo in a barely-there black crop-top and denim shorts that told fans “birthday weekend begins now.”

Posing on the balcony of the California spot where she and friends appeared to be staying for the weekend, she posted again, this time with the caption “next chapter.”

In her following post, she went topless on a beanbag chair and showed off the rose tattoo she has on her ribs. With the sexy photos, she told followers that she is filming a Q&A video, and asked them to give their questions for her to answer in the comments below the post.

Ren is all smiles in her most revealing photo of the weekend, a full-body photo taken from overhead, in which she wears only a pair of striped sweatpants. With that photo, she reflects “I’m slowly becoming the person I should’ve been a long time ago.”

Several of her Dancing With the Stars season 27 co-stars were in attendance to celebrate her birthday, including Val Chmerkovskiy (with whom she and her friends played beer pong) and fellow competitor Milo Manheim. Manheim was heavily featured on Ren’s social media throughout the weekend, and he posted several times with the birthday girl, too. Their festivities included going to a tattoo parlor so Ren could document their Dancing With the Stars season with the number “27” on her ankle, and a photo shoot shot by Bryant.

The photos were met with some criticism because of how intimately Manheim and Ren are posing in them. While they seem to have just developed a strong friendship after both making it to the finals on Dancing With the Stars, many pointed out that if there is anything romantic going on between them, Ren just turned 23 and Manheim is only 17 years old.

Alan Bersten, her Dancing With the Stars professional ballroom partner, joined the party later in the weekend, sharing a selfie with the birthday girl to his Instagram story on Sunday night. On Ren’s birthday, he posted a series of photos wishing a happy birthday to his “partner in crime,” adding “I can’t wait to celebrate with you.” On the show, Ren and Bersten expressed romantic feelings for one another, and fans have been looking for confirmation that they are continuing a relationship now that the season has concluded.

Sunday night, just after Bersten shared a photo with the model, she posted one more time. Back on the California balcony, she posed in her underwear, with the caption “evenings ft. you.” The timing and her publicized feelings for Bersten had fans speculating if he was the “you” she is referring to.