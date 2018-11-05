Alice in Chains Announces 2019 European Tour

Alice in Chains announced an extensive European tour for May and June 2019, starting at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow and ending at the Rock Cafés in Tallinn. These will be the biggest headline shows the band have played to date in the U.K, according to Blabbermouth.

Alice in Chains will also be performing at a few major festivals, including Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, and will be joined by special guests Black Rebel Motorcycle Club for the first ten dates.

Check out the tour dates below:

May 23 – Braehead Arena, Glasgow

May 24 – Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

May 25 – Wembley The SSE Arena, London

May 27 – 013, Tilburg

May 28 – L’Olympia, Paris

May 30 – AB, Brussels

May 31 – Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun. 01 – Halle 622, Zurich

Jun. 03 – Forum Karlín, Prague

Jun. 04 – Stadtpark Open Air, Hamburg

Jun. 7-9 – Rock Am Ring, Nürburg

Jun. 7-9 – Rock Im Park, Nuremburg

Jun. 11 – Impact Festival, Krakow

Jun. 13 – Rock Cafés, Tallinn

Alice in Chains recently released the official video for the song “Never Fade,” a track from the band’s sixth studio album, Rainier Fog, which arrived in August this year.

“The ‘Never Fade’ video is a continuation of ‘The One You Know,’” said Alice in Chains vocalist and guitarist William DuVall, according to Blabbermouth. “The full story will gradually be revealed. For now, check out what we love to do best — play live and tell a story with our music.”

The video continues the dark, sinister storyline from “The One You Know,” veering from an alien attack to a violent home invasion, complete with mysterious, extra-terrestrial body fluid and other disturbing imagery. Check out the video below.

DuVall told Kerrang! in an interview that “Never Fade” was inspired by late Alice in Chains vocalist Layne Staley, late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, and his grandmother.

“I think there was some residue from the past lingering, but the ghosts were benevolent, they were there to help, not hinder,” DuVall explained. “I wrote the lyrics to the song ‘Never Fade’right there in Studio X. I thought, ‘I’m not leaving this room until I chase this song down.’ I sang about the history, all the songs that had been written, all the arguments among bands and discussions about the future.” He continued: “I was thinking about my grandmother, who’d just died a few months earlier; thinking about Layne Staley, thinking about [Soundgarden’s] Chris Cornell, who’d just passed a month before – just letting it wash over, and at the end, I walked out into the dawn and felt I’d had a significant spiritual experience. It couldn’t have happened anywhere else.”

