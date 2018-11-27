Amanda Bynes in 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After years out of the spotlight following a public downward spiral, Amanda Bynes “broke the internet” in an interview and photo spread with Paper Magazine. The former actress, known for leading roles in comedies such as She’s the Man and Sydney White, was very candid about her past issues with drug use and depression, using the interview as an opportunity to tell her story, her way, for the sake of not only her image in 2018 but as a cautionary tale to those looking up to her.

Her most memorable slip-up in the eyes of the public was when she flooded her Twitter timeline with tweets about Drake, including one that grabbed attention for the inappropriate nature of her comment. Last year, she revealed in an exclusive interview with Hollyscoop that she was on drugs at the time of those tweets. She elaborated on this to Paper, saying “I’m really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can’t turn back time but if I could, I would.” She reflected on the impact it had on her career, saying “Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter.”

Throughout the profile, Paper comments glowingly about the woman she is today, after her handful of challenging years. Now that she’s made her long-awaited return, here’s what you need to know about who Amanda Bynes is in 2018:

1. She Is Getting Her Bachelor’s Degree in Fashion

In 2015, TMZ reported that Bynes had returned to school at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, allegedly getting kicked out for going to class high on marijuana. They reported that, when she re-started at the school, she was “taking sketch classes to learn how to draw fashion pieces that can later be turned into real garments.”

According to Paper, she will be receiving her Associate’s of Arts degree in Merchandise Product Development next month and will stay at the school in pursuit of her Bachelor of Arts degree. She appears to be enjoying the work, too, and told Paper she is especially enjoying her Merchandising Math class, which she has a 96 average in currently. Bynes has past experience with fashion and clothing design and intends to eventually use her degree to design a full clothing line one day.

2. She Has Been Sober for 4 Years

Bynes shared with Paper that marijuana was her drug of choice and she started smoking when she was 16 years old. Of her drug use, she revealed that at her lowest point “I had a lot of time on my hands and I would ‘wake and bake’ and literally be stoned all day long.” She also began using molly and ectasy, and “definitely abused Adderall.”

Of her sobriety, Bynes said that her family played a major role in “helping [her] get back on track.” Without the substances, she told Paper “I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done.” Now that she is sober, she says “I don’t miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act.” She compared the difference in her actions on and off drugs as “like an alien had literally invaded my body.”

3. She Plans to Return to Acting

When asked of her past roles, she shared with Paper that after She’s the Man, “I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy.” Of Hairspray, however, she had fonder memories, calling it “the most amazing experience I’ve ever had on a set.”

Bynes was clear in her interview that she wants to return to acting, even before she continues her career in fashion. She shared that she’d like her return to be like the way acting began for her back when she was a young girl on Nickelodeon’s All That, “with excitement and hope for the best.” While she was known for her comedic chops, she doesn’t want to limit herself into a particular kind of role and hopes to “try it all.”

4. She Is ‘More Guarded’ Now About Who She Lets Into Her Life

After many in the media, as well as in her personal life, were quick to “diagnose” what was wrong with her, she told Paper “That was always really bothersome to me. If you deny anything and tell them what it actually is, they don’t believe you.” Though she had made friends at school, she says that she still meets people who think they know who she is, and what happened to her. Nevertheless, she acknowledged that “I know that my behavior was so strange that people were just trying to grasp at straws for what was wrong.”

This doesn’t mean she is standoffish, or that she tries to isolate herself the way she says she did during her heaviest drug use. Her advisor at FIDM, Kathi Gilbert, told Paper that “instructors love her” and “she participates in class.” At the photo shoot for her Paper Magazine spread, her consideration and empathy were noted in her professionalism throughout the shoot, and care for the production team and their vision.

5. She Regrets Her Past Actions but Intends to Move Forward

Aware of her status as a high-profile public figure, she wants others to learn from her mistakes and recognize the work she put in to get her life back to where it is now. This seems to be a big part of why she agreed to do the Paper Magazine piece and used the platform to say “My advice to anyone who is struggling with substance abuse would be to be really careful because drugs can really take a hold of your life… It really made me a completely different person.”