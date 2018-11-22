Are AMC Theatres Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

Some people are looking for a way to fill time on Thanksgiving 2018, and going to a movie sounds like a good idea. However, are AMC Theatres open on Thanksgiving?

Although you should check with your local theater, the AMC Theaters website is touting its Thanksgiving offerings, writing, “The holiday season begins in earnest this week. We’ve got great movies for you to see, either on your own or with family, on Thanksgiving weekend! Three potential fall blockbusters open this week, and there’s a veritable cornucopia of great choices still in theaters as well. Here are all the movie choices you have this Thanksgiving weekend.”

The site then lists a variety of different movies, ranging from Creed II to Bohemian Rhapsody.

Your guided to movies this #Thanksgiving weekend looks a little something like this: https://t.co/98tIi5M9Ra — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) November 21, 2018

You can find the hours for specific AMC Theatres locations on individual websites. For example, the AMC Theatres location at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, says it’s open on Thanksgiving Day from noon through midnight. Holidays can be a big day for movie theaters because most people are off work, not everyone has or is close to their family, and some people just want to get out of the house and find something to do.

Here are a few of fall's must-see sequels. Which ones are you must excited to see? pic.twitter.com/3mKTVqPA9N — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) November 21, 2018

The AMC Theatres website has a theater location search page that you can access here. It lists AMC Theatres locations by state and you can also search by city and zip code. The page brings up show times by location so it’s another good way to verify that the location nearest you is open on Thanksgiving Day. A spot check showed other AMC theatres do have showtimes on Thanksgiving Day, which lands on November 22, 2018.

If you’re looking for movie reviews to help decide which film to see, Rotten Tomatoes is a good site that rounds up what multiple critics are saying about each movie. According to Rotten Tomatoes, some of the new releases from November 21, 2018 include Creed II, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Robin Hood.