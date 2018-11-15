‘American Horror Story’ Season 9: Is the Show Renewed?

Season 8 of American Horror Story brought several seasons of the show together and also brought an end to the world. So, does this mean an end to AHS?

For those who may be wondering about the future of the long-running AHS series, the show does not end after this season. There will be at least a season 9, according to Deno Geek. In fact, FX has gone as far as to order a season 10 as well.

FX CEO John Landgraf previously stated at a TCA winter press session that, “The entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated American Horror Story for years to come,” so, it doesn’t sound like the show is coming to an end soon. To boot, show creator Ryan Murphy also said, “I’ll keep doing it for as long as we have the ideas and the momentum. I really love doing it.”

When it comes to a release date for season 9, fans will have to wait. But, it’s good to keep in mind that American Horror Story usually has its premieres take place in September, so September 2019 is a safe bet.

According to Vanity Fair, some fans think that the finale of season 8 could carry over into its 9th season, which would be different than any other season. Every season has been different. This has been the only one to combine some of the previous storylines and characters from seasons past. With that said, it could definitely turn into a theme, keeping consistency in the show. But, AHS has never been about predictability, has it?

In the future, Ryan Murphy has said that he’d love to have Anjelica Huston on the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bustle recently reported that AHS creator Ryan Murhpy left FX for Netflix, which may cause fans to wonder if he’s taking shows like American Horror Story with him. It’s very unlikely, but it’s always a possibility. The Hollywood Reporter stated that Murphy scooped up a 5-year deal with Netflix for up to $300 million.

Landgraf, a vocal critic of Netflix, said, “Netflix was prepared to offer Ryan seemingly any amount of money at that moment to induce him … and since Netflix doesn’t make money — it’s negative free cash flow — it can essentially spend whatever it wants.”

As for what Murphy says has changed about his life since getting such a large amount of money from the Netflix deal, he told THR, “I thought I’d go crazy, even for a day. But the thing that this deal did for me is made me realize how content I was with what I had. I don’t need a plane. I don’t want a Ferrari. I don’t want another house. What am I going to do? I mean, how many more pairs of these [YSL] boots can I buy?” So, did Murphy to ANY big spending? He reportedly made a multimillion-dollar donation to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in honor of his son, Ford, who is now two years cancer-free.

For those who would like to watch season 8 episodes of AHS: Apocalypsem but don’t have cable, they are on Amazon. Season 8 of American Horror Story, in its entirety, is available to buy on Amazon. Individual episodes of the show are also available for anyone to purchase, starting at $1.99 – $2.99, and the entire season is available for $18.99 – $24.99 as well. Find here additional ways on how to watch the show via cable-free live streaming options.