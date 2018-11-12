Andrew Barth Feldman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The title role of Broadway’s hit musical, Dear Evan Hansen, will be played by 16-year-old Andrew Barth Feldman. The New York Times released an exclusive announcement that Feldman is next to take on Evan Hansen, the role for which Ben Platt won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. When he takes the stage for the first time on January 30, it will be the teenager’s Broadway debut.

The high school junior has been a long-time fan of the show, which he saw three times before landing the part. According to Playbill, Feldman said in a statement “As a real-life high school student, I relate to the character of Evan Hansen immensely. And as a performer, it’s obviously been a dream of mine to sing [Benj] Pasek and [Justin] Paul’s amazing score. I’m so excited to get to make my Broadway debut in this show that means so much to me and my peers.”

Rehearsals have not yet started for Feldman, but he’s finally able to tell his friends and family that he will be starring in the show. And now that you know who the next Evan Hansen will be, here’s what you need to know about Andrew Barth Feldman:

1. He Is a National High School Musical Theater Award-Winner

In 2018, Feldman was the male winner of the Jimmy Award for best performance. The awards, which have been around since 2009, are meant to elevate and encourage high school musical theater performances and arts education. In order to qualify for the Jimmy Awards, you must first win a high school musical theater competition sponsored by one of forty participating professional US theaters; Feldman received the The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance, and represented the award at his year’s Jimmy Award competition.

Dear Evan Hansen‘s lead producer, Stacey Mindich, told The New York Times that she was in the audience the night Feldman performed, and won, at the Jimmy Awards. As he sang a song from Catch Me If You Can, Mindich said ““Within the first 16 bars, I turned to the whole row of people who were sitting with me and I mouthed the words, ‘I think that’s our next Evan Hansen.’”

Many of the Youtube comments for the above video of his Jimmy Award performances and win, which has over 20,000 views, compare him to Ben Platt and suggest that he play Evan Hansen Next. Jonas De Leon Mijares wrote “OH MY!!! WE NEED HIM AS EVAN HANSEN NOW!!!” and Alanna Tremblay wrote “He would be an amazing Evan Hansen!﻿” Bela Villanueva simply said “Ben Platt Jr.”

2. He Writes Original Music

In addition to starring in and singing songs from well-known musicals, Feldman writes and sings his own music. One song he wrote, called “You And I,” has over 2500 views on Youtube. The song, which he describes as “A new musical theater song I wrote for a musical that will never exist,” is a ballad love song. He accompanies himself on the piano while he sings the original song, and shows off his range, control, and vibrato. Though it’s likely a coincidence, the striped polo he is wearing in the video is reminiscent of Evan Hansen’s now-iconic costume.

3. He’s From New York

Feldman is clearly a long-time fan of musical theater, a passion no doubt made easier by the fact that he grew up in New York, outside of the city that is home to musical theater. According to Playbill’s announcement of the 2018 Roger Rees Awards nominees, he is a student at Lawrence Woodmere Academy on Long Island. The high school junior is the first teenager to lead Dear Evan Hansen; Ben Platt was 23 when he won the Tony.

In Woodmere, he is part of Zneefrock Productions, which is a teenage-run theater company. The company most recently did a production of Be More Chill, which Will Roland from Dear Evan Hansen‘s original cast will be leading on Broadway in early 2019. According to the company’s website, “All proceeds from tickets go to NEXT For Autism.”

4. He Loves Disney World

Aside from the stage, where he has starred in many high school musical theater productions and performances, Walt Disney World is the most featured place on his Instagram. According to his posts, he’s been to Disney World in Florida, California’s Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. His most recent Disney-centric post jokes:

Andrew Barth Feldman Disney Trip Starter Pack:

1. Going in at night aLONE

2. Meeting Ariel, also alone

3. Getting confused stares from cast members BECAUSE of meeting Ariel alone

4. Discussing sailing with Ariel

5. Realizing that almost the entire trip revolves around meeting Ariel

6. MAXING OUT THE SCORE ON BUZZ LIGHTYEAR TO FEEL BETTER ABOUT THE CONFUSED STARES FROM MEETING ARIEL

To further prove his love of the amusement park franchise, his “fun fact” for The Jimmy Awards was “He has almost memorized the script to Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ ride.” While announcing the news of his nomination and the upcoming award ceremony, which he was “ridiculously honored and equally freaked out” about, he quoted the ride: “In the words of the Ghost Host, ‘There’s no turning back now. HAhahahaha.'”

5. His Dear Evan Hansen Audition Was His First Broadway Audition

After seeing his Jimmy Award performance, Mindich had Andrew audition with casting director Tara Rubin, which was his first audition. About the experience, Feldman told The New York Times “I went in that week and everything changed.” Apparently, the show’s main creative team was in the room for his audition, along with Mindich and Rubin; he referred to the experience as looking out at “a wall of icons.”

In an Instagram post announcing his big news to family, friends, and followers, Feldman said “I got the email that they wanted me to audition. ‘This is what you’ve been waiting for,’ I said to myself. ‘You’ve thought a lot about this, and you’ve figured out what to do.’”

He told the New York Times that he found out the news by email, while he was directing an elementary school summer camp. He said “It was mind blowing,” and that he had to try “not to freak out in front of the little kids.”