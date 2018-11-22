Thanksgiving 2018: Is Arby’s Open Today?

Thanksgiving is here, and if you’re hoping to skip out on mashing your potatoes and want to simply buy a meal, you’re out of luck if you’re thinking Arby’s. Most Arby’s locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The restaurant chain is typically open from 10 am to 11pm, but today, they will be closed to honor the Thanksgiving holiday. Before you get too upset, check the hours of an Arby’s near you to double check that it’s closed.

Just because Arby’s is closed doesn’t mean every restaurant is closed. After all, roughly 9% of all Americans polled in a study spend Thanksgiving at a restaurant.

Applebee’s is offering a special holiday meal, as well as their regular menu. Boston Market, meanwhile, will be offering a slew of homestyle choices that you can preorder or pick up ready-to-serve.

Cracker Barrel is also going to be open on Thanksgiving, along with Denny’s.

The tradition of Thanksgiving celebrates the first feast between the Wampanoag Indians and Plymouth colonists in 1621. While individual colonies and states celebrated Thanksgiving for over two centuries, it wasn’t until 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed it an annual holiday that would be celebrated every Thanksgiving.

And what about Arby’s, itself? The fast-food sandwich chain was named the second largest sandwich chain after subway in 2017. It was founded in Ohio in 1964 by brothers Forrest and Leroy Rafel. How did they choose the name Arby’s? Well, the brothers were known as the Raffel Brothers, and they wanted the initials R.B. to signify the restaurant– so, they went from R.B. to Arby’s.

In 1976, the family sold Arby’s to Royal Crown Cola Company for $18 million. Brother Leroy Raffel stayed the CEO of the company for three years until he retired.

Today, the chain is known for its delicious roast beef, deli-style sandwiches that include roast beef, turkey, roast ham, and swiss. Toasted subs and sandwiches were officially introduced in 2007, and in 2014, gyros were introduced.