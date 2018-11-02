Ariana Grande Disses Pete Davidson on Twitter After Split

Ariana Grande aired out her grievances towards ex-fiancé Pete Davidson on Friday morning. The pop starlet took to Twitter to criticize Davidson for making fun of their break up on a recent Saturday Night Live promo video and to state that she is completely over him.

In a series of tweets that have since been deleted, Grande wrote: “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh?” She then tweeted “thank u, next,” squashing any rumors that the two may get back together, and concluded her mini-rant by retweeting a video post of the SNL promo with a fan caption that reads: “SNL is about to milk their breakup just like they did with the engagement.”

In the aforementioned SNL promo, Davidson turns to musical performer Maggie Rogers and asks her to marry him. When she denies him, he mutters, “0 for 3,” referencing to his previous long-term relationship with comedian Cazzie David and his engagement to Grande. Watch the entire clip, featuring Rogers and Jonah Hill, down below.

This isn’t the first time that Davidson has poked fun at his relationship with Grande. The comedian appeared at the comedy show Judd & Pete for America last month, where he admitted to feeling heartbreak over the split. “Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here,” he told the crowd. “There’s a lot going on… Does anybody have any open rooms Looking for a roommate?”

Davidson also addressed the tattoos he got during his time with Grande. “Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun,” Davidson said. “I’m (expletive) 0 for 2 in the tattoo (department). Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is. We broke up or whatever, but when me and [Grande] first got engaged, we got tattoos. And it was in a magazine like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93 percent said yes. So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that (expletive) man.’ … And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo, bro. Turns out you were stupid.’ “

Grande and Davidson announced their break up on October 14 after a four-month engagement. According to Fox News, their breakup appeared to be imminent after Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of a suspected overdose.

how u think i survived these 2/3 months ksjsksjs ……… damn

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her team went on to tell PEOPLE. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Grande has kept the details of the split private, but she did allude to the fact that music has been an outlet for her over the past few months. When a fan praised her latest album, Sweetener, the singer responded by writing: “how u think i survived these 2/3 months ksjsksjs ……… damn love u.”