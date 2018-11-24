Movie References Teased for Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ Music Video [PHOTOS]

Ariana Grande has been teasing fans with behind the scenes photos of her much-anticipated “thank u, next” music video. The music video will pay homage to some of the 2000s’ classic “chick flicks,” including Tina Fey-penned Mean Girls. In her latest post, Grande shared a posed photo alongside her cast of Mean Girls look-a-likes. The photo also featured Mean Girls cast member Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the movie.

Though the release date for the music video is still a secret, Grande has shared enough information and photos via Twitter and Instagram to know that the four movies referenced in her video will be Mean Girls, 13 Going on 30, Legally Blonde, and Bring It On.

Here are all of the photo clues Ariana Grande has released so far, teasing plenty of movie references:

Mean Girls

13 Going on 30

big time magazine editor pic.twitter.com/EqJPawIqtK — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

Legally Blonde

Bring It On