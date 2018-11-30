A$AP Bari Arrested Again, This Time on Felony Drug Charges

TMZ reported that A$AP Bari was arrested in Pennsylvania and faces two felony charges, for “manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to distribute drugs.” The type of drug has not been disclosed, but he also received “misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.”

This is his second arrest this year. In May, Pitchfork reported that he was arrested on two counts of sexual assault. London Metropolitan Police told Pitchfork that after “investigating an allegation of sexual assault at a Shoreditch hotel on 10 July 2017,” detectives arrested A$AP Bari. This investigation followed the leak of a video which, according to Billboard, showed him “trying to force a woman to give him oral sex.”

The sexual assault case was ultimately thrown out; TMZ reported that they “obtained docs that clear A$AP Bari of rape charges from an incident last November after the alleged victim decided she didn’t want to move forward with the case.” A$AP Bari denied the accusations, releasing a statement to Billboard that “A misleading video clip featuring adult content and activity has been released to the public without my knowledge or consent.” He went on to say “Comments about myself or anyone being detained or arrested are false.” After he was cleared, however, Pitchfork reported that A$AP Bari was suing the woman who accused him of “defamation and civil extortion for allegedly pressuring him into settling.”

A$AP Bari is known as being part of the hip-hop collective A$AP Mob. His real name is Jabari Shelton, and he is a fashion designer. Of his brand VLONE, he told Complex “It’s a lifestyle, so if you believe in a lifestyle, you believe in VLONE. It’s something that’s in you. Me designing clothes wasn’t just me looking at people and looking at blogs. It started with me on my own. I wake up and I don’t plan what I want to wear or what I want to do today.”