Ashley Mitchell & Hunter Barfield on ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning’

When Ashley Mitchell and Hunter Barfield first met on MTV’s The Challenge, they shared an attraction and pursued a physical relationship. Things went sour and the two became enemies. They’ve had to compete against, as well as with, each other from that point on. For season 32, The Challenge: Final Reckoning, Mitchell and Barfield were not put into the game until episode 7, arriving as a mercenary team. Fortunately for the duo, they managed to earn their way into the game and fight their way to the finale together. The other teams who made it through to the finale include Cara Maria Sorbello with Marie Roda, Joss Mooney with Sylvia Elsrode, and Natalie Negrotti with Paulie Calafiore.

There have been rumors that Mitchell and Barfield are this season’s winners and that Mitchell does Barfield dirty at the end, but nothing has been confirmed, so it’s anyone’s game, right? They definitely are fierce competitors and Mitchell has won a challenge before, so they have more than a fair chance at winning. According to Hollywood Life, one of the winning team members will have the choice of keeping the full $1 million or splitting it with their partner. We’re guessing that if these two win and Mitchell has the upper hand, she takes all of the money.

In a preview of the finale episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning, Us Weekly has reported that Barfield takes a really hard fall. Mitchell and Barfield are climbing down a ladder, out of a helicopter. Mitchell ends up running into Barfield, who falls to the ground as a result. Fortunately, it looks like he’s okay today.

And, what would a challenge be without eating something really disgusting? In the finale, the cast members have to eat 32 plates filled with things like chicken necks and earthworms, according to Hollywood Life.

When Mitchell first arrived on the scene this season, she ended up hooking up with Cara Maria Sorbello’s ex, Kyle Christie, but she denied it. Mitchell explained to Newsweek that the reason why was, “Hunter gets very jealous. I don’t think he has feelings for me, but he’s just very possessive, so I thought, ‘Oh my God, I don’t want to hear him bitching at me for however long we’re going to be here.'”

Mitchell wanted to keep the peace with Barfield at the time and, unlike some of the others on the show, she wasn’t upset about her partner, Barfield. Many were paired with enemies on the show, but Mitchell didn’t feel that way about Barfield. She stated to Newsweek, “I was super excited about having Hunter as my partner. When it comes to competition in the past, we’ve actually worked really well together. We’re like yin and yang. He’s very muscular and strong-headed and I’m very good at the puzzles. I have the brains and he has the brawns.”

MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning finale airs tonight, on November 20, 2018, at 8:59 p.m. ET/PT and 7:59 p.m. CT, on the MTV network. Tune in to see how Mitchell and Barfield do in the final competition of the season.