The Accident on ‘Below Deck’ Season 6 in Tahiti

On season 6 of Below Deck, the cast and crew take on Tahiti as their primary destination, but it isn’t all about paradise. An accident on board this season, leaves a stoic Captian Lee Rosbach nearly in tears during a confessional with the cameras, concerning the incident. In previews of the episode, a crew member is shown being pulled backward and screaming, off the boat and overboard. Getting to know some of the cast members as the season is a few episodes in, the person who gets pulled overboard looks like deckhand Ashton Pienaar. But, nothing will be confirmed until the episode airs.

In a video clip, it looks like a tight black rope snags the crew member and pulls him off the ship. According to Bravo TV, Captain Lee wrote on Twitter that, though he considers this the best season to date, it was also almost his personal worst. He seems to be referring to the deadly close-call. The Captain also wrote that the accident, “Shook me to my core. That’s something that doesn’t happen easily … Very frightening to say the very least.”

The suspected victim in the incident, Pienaar, has made for some eye candy this season. And, he reportedly engages in some romance with fellow deckhand and wildcard Rhylee. When weighing in on Rhylee in his Bravo blog, Captain Lee had some sympathy, but very little, since she’s had a lot of attitude with her fellow cast members. Captain Lee wrote, “Speaking of Rhylee, have you ever had anyone ask you how you are without responding with a negative answer? C’mon, it’s a great world out there and don’t make it bad because you signed up for something that you regret now. Made your bed and now you have to sleep in it.”

For those who would like to watch the show online but don’t have cable, there are options for you to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Bravo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Bravo is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.