R.I.P. Stephen Hillenburg: Best SpongeBob Memes & Gifs

The animation world was handed a devastating blow on Tuesday when it was announced that cartoonist and animator Stephen Hillenburg had died. Hillenburg, 57, died following a battle with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

While Hillenburg worked on popular shows like Rocko’s Modern Life, he’s best known for being the creator and executive producer of SpongeBob Squarepants. He spearheaded the series from its 1999 debut onward, and directed 2004’s The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie in addition to co-writing the story for 2015’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.

Few characters have inspired as intense a fandom as SpongeBob, nor the amount of gifs and internet memes. We’ve compiled the best gifs and memes that Hillenburg unknowingly created and listed them below.

Mocking SpongeBob

Mom: Get your ass in that bed

*Goes to room and closes door*

Me: gET Ur aSS iN THat bEd pic.twitter.com/hRIZF4RY6c — Tamren (@TamrenMekhii) May 8, 2017

Mocking SpongeBob, also known as Spongemock, refers to an image of the titular character to indicate a mocking tone towards an opinion. The meme is usually accompanied by text with alternating capital and lower case letters to further the mocking tone.

Know Your Meme reports that the meme first came from the episode “Little Green Book” and first gained popularity as a meme around July 2017. Check out some notable examples of Mocking SpongeBob below.

Bf: "I don't even know her like that"

Me: "I doNt EveN KnOw heR liKe thAt" pic.twitter.com/xj4Fi5j2h1 — lexy (@lexysaeyang) May 5, 2017

Takeoff and Offset: do we get to be on the song this time Quavo: dO wE geT tO bE oN thE sOng tHis tiMe pic.twitter.com/Fl1WkPNctZ — Trashvis (@Trashvis) May 9, 2017

"you're wearing too much makeup" me: yOuRE wEaRiNg tOo muCH mAkEuP pic.twitter.com/FlXaYQODnu — theydies and gettlethems (@suburbantwink) May 9, 2017

You're late to the meme

Me: uR LaTE tO tHe MeMe pic.twitter.com/wzF60AJBj3 — Smosh (@smosh) May 10, 2017

Sleeping Squidward

This relatable meme consists of two images of Squidward Tentacles opening and closing his eyes. It originated from the episode “Home Sweet Pineapple”, and has been picked up on Twitter as a means of conveying feelings of shock upon remembering a task that has not been completed.

According to Know Your Meme, the Sleeping Squidward started gaining popularity around 2015 and remains a social media staple today.

Savage Patrick

Me making plans in the group chat knowing I’m not gonna show up anyway pic.twitter.com/bKcs48vf1o — Jacob 🇵🇷 (@JFalcon23) February 28, 2018

Savage Patrick is a meme that consists of an image of Patrick Star looking as though he’s about to do something evil. The image comes from the season one episode “Nature Pants”, and has been used to express feelings of excitement over doing something that should get you in trouble.

Know Your Meme claims that the Savage Patrick meme first caught on in February, and have since been used to express a number of different comedic situations. Check them out below.

Me hitting the close button so you can't get in the elevator. pic.twitter.com/wQ52SxsFJp — Mister Blackwell (@TheOfficialSCB) March 4, 2018

Me reading your message previews from the pull down bar on my phone and not answering for the next 6 hours pic.twitter.com/F4FghFHPb7 — Jojo🐝🇹🇹 (@jojo_ambitious1) February 28, 2018

Your girl looking at your food when she said she wasn't hungry. pic.twitter.com/MPwl8Ov1ul — Tristan Jones (@SayJones18) March 1, 2018

when your mom is calling your name so you fake sleep, then she starts calling someone elses name pic.twitter.com/gmIuk9RYxI — sarah (@savvyssarah) March 3, 2018

when ur vaccuming and it makes the CRKSKSIJKS sound pic.twitter.com/gDHjuLXqxq — emily 🌹 (@emilymakesgames) March 3, 2018

Caveman SpongeBob

The entire class when there's a sub pic.twitter.com/HIydhLiAYT — Caveman Spongebob (@Cavemanbobmemes) June 2, 2016

The Caveman SpongeBob meme, or SpongeGar meme, is a still image of a primate version of SpongeBob looking angry and confused with his surroundings. The meme originates from the episode “SB-129”, and has been used whenever a Twitter user needs to convey a confused reaction.

According to Know Your Meme, the Caveman SpongeBob meme was started on March 17th, 2015, when the Twitter account @SpongeBobGetsIt posted an image of the character with a juxtaposed image of an innocent-looking Spongebob. Check out some examples below.

Me during the day vs me at night pic.twitter.com/kH6pg25PhX — KingMusa (@OfficialSkinny1) May 25, 2016

when he invited you to watch a movie and you realize there's no tv in his bedroom pic.twitter.com/23CznxbegH — Reko (@Reko1481) May 29, 2016

when ur speeding and u pass a cop pic.twitter.com/oENGWjCbVd — Common Black Girl (@CommonBlackGirI) June 1, 2016

when you're at a house party and somebody yells "COPS" pic.twitter.com/WLI5eRHDiA — Caveman Spongebob (@Cavemanbobmemes) June 1, 2016

Mr. Krabs Blur

When you just wake up from a nap and your parents already yelling at you pic.twitter.com/ksf0Sbop8P — ahmed (@hijabihunty) February 1, 2016

This meme comes from the episode titled “Patty Hype”, and consists of a still image of Mr. Krabs looking slightly blurred. The meme has since been used to convey everything from confusion to the feeling of waking up too quickly from a nap.

Check out some of the most notable examples of the Mr. Krabs Blur meme below.

When they turn the lights on at the club and everybody u danced with realize u ugly pic.twitter.com/O2puER3p6N — Victor Pope Jr (@VictorPopeJr) March 9, 2016

When you two hours into watching videos on your phone and realize the wifi was off the whole time pic.twitter.com/jPYU6QxHeg — Brotha Marcus (@marsoos_) March 24, 2016

When you fall asleep in class and your body jumps and you look around to see if anyone saw you pic.twitter.com/Xt5J8T1oe9 — jeff (@SaiIBoat) March 15, 2016

when you take a nap for a few minutes and its dark outside when you wake up pic.twitter.com/5FhsIGCKCP — You Matter (@DemetriusHarmon) March 11, 2016