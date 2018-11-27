R.I.P. Stephen Hillenburg: Best SpongeBob Memes & Gifs

The animation world was handed a devastating blow on Tuesday when it was announced that cartoonist and animator Stephen Hillenburg had died. Hillenburg, 57, died following a battle with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
While Hillenburg worked on popular shows like Rocko’s Modern Life, he’s best known for being the creator and executive producer of SpongeBob Squarepants. He spearheaded the series from its 1999 debut onward, and directed 2004’s The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie in addition to co-writing the story for 2015’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.
Few characters have inspired as intense a fandom as SpongeBob, nor the amount of gifs and internet memes. We’ve compiled the best gifs and memes that Hillenburg unknowingly created and listed them below.
Mocking SpongeBob
Mocking SpongeBob, also known as Spongemock, refers to an image of the titular character to indicate a mocking tone towards an opinion. The meme is usually accompanied by text with alternating capital and lower case letters to further the mocking tone.
Know Your Meme reports that the meme first came from the episode “Little Green Book” and first gained popularity as a meme around July 2017. Check out some notable examples of Mocking SpongeBob below.
Sleeping Squidward
This relatable meme consists of two images of Squidward Tentacles opening and closing his eyes. It originated from the episode “Home Sweet Pineapple”, and has been picked up on Twitter as a means of conveying feelings of shock upon remembering a task that has not been completed.
According to Know Your Meme, the Sleeping Squidward started gaining popularity around 2015 and remains a social media staple today.
Savage Patrick
Savage Patrick is a meme that consists of an image of Patrick Star looking as though he’s about to do something evil. The image comes from the season one episode “Nature Pants”, and has been used to express feelings of excitement over doing something that should get you in trouble.
Know Your Meme claims that the Savage Patrick meme first caught on in February, and have since been used to express a number of different comedic situations. Check them out below.
Caveman SpongeBob
The Caveman SpongeBob meme, or SpongeGar meme, is a still image of a primate version of SpongeBob looking angry and confused with his surroundings. The meme originates from the episode “SB-129”, and has been used whenever a Twitter user needs to convey a confused reaction.
According to Know Your Meme, the Caveman SpongeBob meme was started on March 17th, 2015, when the Twitter account @SpongeBobGetsIt posted an image of the character with a juxtaposed image of an innocent-looking Spongebob. Check out some examples below.
Mr. Krabs Blur
This meme comes from the episode titled “Patty Hype”, and consists of a still image of Mr. Krabs looking slightly blurred. The meme has since been used to convey everything from confusion to the feeling of waking up too quickly from a nap.
Check out some of the most notable examples of the Mr. Krabs Blur meme below.
