BottleKeeper on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Beer Canister

Tonight, two cousins from California will share their invention, the BottleKeeper, with the sharks.

BottleKeeper is a canister that keeps your beer bottles cold while also protecting the bottle in case it’s dropped.

The product, and cousins Adam Callinan and Matt Campbell, have been featured in BuzzFeed, Good Morning America, Travel + Leisure, Business Insider, and HuffPost.

Callinan and Campbell came up with the idea while sitting on a beach, sipping on warm beers and pondering how they could fix the predicament.

The first BottleKeeper product was shipped in January 2014. In an interview with Rahgav Haran, Adam shared, “We kind of fumbled around for maybe seven or eight months, played with Facebook advertising and AdWords, Twitter advertising, all the normal things that people go and try to do and figure out… What I figured out pretty quickly was with this product, is you have to see it in action. It’s a visual product. I had basically been using still images because at the time that’s all you could do with Facebook.”

At first, BottleKeeper was sold namely through the product’s website and through Facebook. Now, they are featured on Pinterest, too. To check out BottleKeeper on Amazon, click here.

BottleKeeper is sold in three sizes: standard (for a 12oz bottle), The Stubby (made for shorter and wider bottles like Sierra Nevada) and a Large size, made for 22 oz bottles. The standard comes in a number of different finishes and color options, and all bottles come with a bottle opener in the cap.

The Standard 2.0 BottleKeeper sells for $34.99. Check out all the color options here.

According to a July article from Business Insider, BottleKeeper is selling at a rate of 2.5 units per minute, and is on track to earn over $15 million this year. The product unscrews at the bottom so you can place your beer inside it, and is lined on the inside with a neoprene sleeve.

Business Insider writes, “We tried a couple BottleKeepers out and they really do work. I knew I was satisfied with the Standard 2.0, which I got in purple and is available in a variety of other colors, when I grabbed a beer from our office fridge and it was still deliciously cold after my 40-minute commute home.”