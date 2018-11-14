Brad Paisley Net Worth 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brad Paisley is one of the biggest names in country music. With three Grammys and 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, Paisley is still going strong today, and recently released another single, “Bucked Off.”

Given that his professional life is very much in the spotlight, people are curious about how much money Paisley is making from his musical endeavors. What’s his net worth? How much money does he make? Read on for details.

1. He Has an Estimated Net Worth of $95 Million

Paisley has an estimated net worth of $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His most lucrative year was 2012 when he reportedly earned $40 million before taxes.

The musician was born in Glen Dale, West Virginia, in 1972, and his interest in country music developed at the ripe age of eight. His first performance took place in a church. In his biography, he writes, “Pretty soon, I was performing at every Christmas party and Mother’s Day event. The neat thing about a small town is that when you want to be an artist, by golly, they’ll make you one.”

In no time, Paisley was opening for country singers like Ricky Skaggs and George Jones. He was the youngest person ever to be inducted into the Jamboree USA Hall of Fame.

2. He Has Written Two Books

In 2003, Paisley co-wrote a biography titled Jug Fishing for Greazy and Other Brad Paisley Fishing Stories with M.B. Roberts.

In 2011, he released the memoir Diary of a Player: How My Musical Heroes Made a Guitar Man Out of Me. Speaking about the many people who shaped his career as a musician, he tells The Boot, “They are all in there… Every guitar player is a product of influences and this book deals with some of the major ones for me.”

He continues, “It’s really an inspirational book… I don’t know that it was a guarantee that I would have made my way to the Opry or country music at all if it weren’t for a grandfather who said, ‘Don’t let this get away from you. This could be the greatest thing that has ever happened to you in your life.’ So I’ve tried to pay tribute to those people that are the guys that I wanted to be — Vince [Gill] and Steve Wariner, Don Rich and James Burton. I’ve gotten to collaborate with everybody but Don Rich out of that list, and be friends with them and won Grammys with those guys. They are all talked about in the book.”

The book can be purchased on Amazon here.

3. Cracker Barrel Sponsored His 2013 Tour

In 2013, Paisley’s “Beat This Summer Tour” was sponsored by Cracker Barrel.

In a statement, Shari Lewin, Brand Partnerships Agent at WME, said, “Brad (Paisley) is known for looking for very organic partnerships that are a true fit for him, similar to what he has done with Chevy and Hershey’. Those sorts of brand partnerships have always been very true to who Brad is. I think some of the other things that drew him to Cracker Barrel is that he is a family man and [Cracker Barrel’s] demographic really aligns with his – it’s country.”

Lewin acknowledged that at his level, Paisley doesn’t necessarily “need a tour sponsor”, but says that it’s about “doing things that are a little bit different.”

Cracker Barrel’s Marketing Manager, Julie Craig, added on, “Brad (Paisley)’s fan base fits together with our consumers… He has a broad span of age groups in his fan base and we love being able to bring them into the picture. It just took some time to make sure we had the best activation in place.”

4. He and Peyton Manning Have Been Featured in a String of ‘Nationwide’ Commercials

By now, it’s no surprise when Paisley comes on your screen advocating Nationwide. Paisley has even appeared alongside football legend Peyton Manning in a few of the ads.

The Boot writes, “The country superstar and retired NFL quarterback have made an unlikely — but impressive! — comedic duo over the past few years, co-starring in a series of commercials for the insurance company. The pair’s comedic banter and storyline of trying to write a new song based on the Nationwide jingle quickly elevated the commercials into a story line all their own, and according to the new teaser, there is more to come for the duo in search of the perfect Nationwide song.

Paisley appeared in his first commercial during summer 2016 for the NBC Summer Olympics Opening ceremony broadcast and filmed another spot that ws released in 2017.

5. He Sold His Pacific Palisades Home in 2013 for $2.5 Million

In 2013, Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, sold their Pacific Palisades home for $2.5 million. It was first listed at $2.995 million.

The home was built in 1925, and, according to the LA Times, “… features a two-story living room with a fireplace, beamed ceilings and stained-glass windows.”

The 3,394-sq-foot property came equipped with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a detached garage.