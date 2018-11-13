Kassius Green, Brian Austin Green’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The mother of Brian Austin Green’s eldest son says the Beverly Hills 90210 star hasn’t seen their child in five years. Vanessa Marcil, who also starred in 90210, gave birth to Kassius Marcil-Green. 16, in March 2002. On November 11, Marcil posted an image on her Instagram page. In the caption, Marcil accused Green of not seeing their son since she won full custody of him in 2013.

Marcil wrote in part,” I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from paparazzi that used to follow him * terrify him. I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever. In the end they lost all of these court cases. The judge called them all “Frivolous.” They always had 50% custody and still did when court ended as I had NEVER asked for full custody.”

Green has three children with actress Megan Fox. Marcil said in her post that Kassius has never met his youngest half-brother, Journey, 2. Marcil said, “One their own they decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives and his young brothers’ lives. Kass has never met his young brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live.” The post ends with the lines, “Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a “more important parent’ kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be. Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives and NO explanation. Let’s do better for our kids. Let’s share our stories.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kassius Is an Aspiring Actor

Kassius is primed to follow in his parents’ footsteps as he is an aspiring actor. In August 2018, Kassius’ mother posted photos of him in his role as the title character in stage version of Aladdin. In the comments section, Marcil said that Kassius’ “passion” is the stage.

2.Megan Fox Previously Described Kassius as Being Indifferent to His Half-Sibling

In a 2012 interview with the Daily Mirror, Megan Fox said that Kassius was “a little indifferent” to the birth of her son, Noah, her first with Green. Fox said, “He’s not experiencing any sort of jealousy or competitiveness, but he’s not excited because he just wants to go play video games.” Fox added that Green had been extremely attentive saying, “He’s so helpful and nurturing and amazing… He’s my soul mate.”

3. Kassius Has Identified Himself as Gay

On his Instagram bio, Kassius identifies himself as “certified gay.” In his last publicly available Instagram post, Kassius posted a photo of a man who said had been verbally abusing his mother. The man then started abusing Kassius, calling the teenager a “f***ing midget f****t. Kassius added that the man continued “to call my mom a bitch and driving away. Why my sexuality is in any way involved in this mans conversing with me or my mother is beyond me.”

4. Kassius Got Drunk Just Prior to His Father’s Wedding to Megan Fox, Green Said

Green told Jimmy Kimmel in 2010 that Kassius got drunk prior to Green’s wedding to Megan Fox, via US Weekly. Green noted that his son was his best man for the nuptials. Green explained about the inebriation, “He got wasted. He got really wasted. But he made it through. He sobered up in time.”

5. Green Said in a 2012 Lawsuit that Marcil Owed Him $200,000

TMZ reported in October 2012 that Green’s lawsuit against Marcil was thrown out because he waited too long to file. Green was claiming that he had been lending Marcil money since 2000 and the amount he said amounted to $200,000. The TMZ article says that the judge in the case was so angry at Green’s “frivolous” lawsuit, the judge offered Marcill the opportunity to file her own lawsuit against Green. It is unclear if she ever did. Prior to becoming involved with Brian Austin Green, Marcil was married to actor Corey Feldman from 1989 until 1993. In January 2018, Marcil said that she was expecting a baby with her deputy sheriff boyfriend. Later that month, Marcil announced that she had miscarried for the seventh time.

