Britney Spears Flaunts Toned Abs in Balcony Bikini Video

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of herself leaping for joy on the balcony of a beachside abode. The blonde beauty’s video was a “Throwback Thursday,” but it’s unclear when it was filmed.

Spears was wearing a pair of turquoise bikini bottoms and a black lace top as she spun around a couple of times on the balcony before kicking her legs up and grabbing hold of the railing. Whoever filmed the short video panned from Spears to the ocean before ending the recording.

You can check out the video below.

Fans of Spears know that the “Womanizer” singer is a huge fan of the beach. Whenever she gets some time off, she has been known to jet off to Mexico or to Hawaii, the latter being one of her absolute favorite vacation spots.

Spears is gearing up for her new Las Vegas Residency, Domination, which will kick off in 2019 at the Park MGM. Spears wrapped her residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas in 2017.

“Following her stint at Planet Hollywood, Spears toured her Piece of Me show on the East Coast and then treated European fans to a set of concerts overseas. She has one more date left in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21. The ‘Toxic’ songstress previously took the show to Asia for a summer tour in 2017,” the Hollywood Reporter noted.

Spears is said to be thrilled to be back on the strip for more fun. Although there have not been too many details about the new shows, rumor has it that Domination will have a more hip-hop vibe.

“I am so happy to be returning to my second home — Las Vegas! I’m working on a brand new show and I’m so excited for my fans to see it! It’s going to be so much fun being back onstage and I can’t wait to perform at Park Theater,” she previously said in a statement.