Is Buffalo Wild Wings Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

November is here, which means it’s finally time for Thanksgiving. And if you’re interested in eating out, or grabbing some wings as you watch football, you may be in luck. Many Buffalo Wild Wings stores will be open this Thanksgiving.

Before you throw on your coat, though, check the store hours of your local Buffalo Wild Wings to make sure it will be operating on Thanksgiving Day.

If you’re more worried about buying gifts for loved ones than making your turkey, you’re also in luck. A range of stores will be open this Thanksgiving, including Best Buy, Big Lots, JCPenny, and KMart. As usual, check your local store’s hours before heading out.

Buffalo Wild Wings was founded in 1982 and has become one of the most popular dining restaurants and sports bar chains in the world. Today, the chain has locations in the United States, Canada, India, Mexico, Oman, Panama, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. As of June 2017, there were over 1,230 Buffalo Wild Wings locations across the US.

It wasn’t until 2010 that BWW expanded to Canada. And five years later, it went on to the United Arab Emirates after opening a restaurant in Dubai.

The restaurant chain is famous for its Buffalo-style chicken wings and over a dozen sauces. Outside of the wings, BWW offers burgers, tacos, salads, desserts, and appetizers.

And what about the history of the holiday, Thanksgiving? The tradition honors the day in 1621 that Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians shared a harvest feast. Today, that feast is recognized as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies. Individual colonies celebrated Thanksgiving each year, but it wasn’t until 1963 that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national day to be celebrated each November.