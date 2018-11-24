Caitlin Kinnunen & Isabelle McCalla: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla, the stars of Broadway’s The Prom, attracted controversy after they kissed during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Their co-star, Josh Lamon, celebrated the pair’s kiss in a tweet sent out shortly after the kiss aired saying, “The first #LGBTQ kiss in the Parade’s history. We here at @ThePromMusical have never been so proud. #LoveIsLove.”

The show’s plot deals with two girls, Alyssa (McCalla) and Emma (Kinnunen), in a small town in Indiana who want to go their high school prom together. Emma has come out as a lesbian but Alyssa has not. The school’s PTA is against the idea, while the school’s principal is supportive. The girls also find support from two out-of-work Broadway actors. The show debuted in New York City in October 2018 having started in Georgia. The producers said of the kiss in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, “Broadway’s The Prom is grateful to Macy’s and NBC for their acceptance and inclusivity of a community and a story that is about acceptance, tolerance and love. These are some of the themes reflected in our musical comedy and we are very proud to be the very first LGBTQ kiss on the Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

Here’s what you need to know about the show’s two stars:

1. Kinnunen Was Home Schooled & Didn’t Have a Prom

Kinnunen, 27, told Vulture in an October 2018 interview that she was homeschooled and did not attend a prom. The actress said, “I was actually homeschooled, so I didn’t have a prom. All of my friends went to public school and I went to the before and after-party, but I did not go to the actual prom. Did not get the invite. Now I get to go to the prom every night.”

During the same interview, Kinnunen spoke about moving from Washington state to New York City at 16 in 2008. She described moving with her mother, leaving her parents to have a long distance relationship, to take a role as a 13-year-old in Spring Awakenings. She said, “It was a huge change. I went from this tight-knit theater community in Seattle to this place I knew nothing about, thrown into this show in a very short amount of time. It was the hardest six months of my life. I feel like most 16-year-olds try to act like they’re 22, and I was acting like I was 13.”

According to Kinnunen’s IMDb page, she has appeared in Law & Order Special Victim’s Unit, as well as movies such as, The Intern and We, Need to Talk About Kevin. Her profile page describes her as being based out of New York City. Kinnunen grew up about 90 minutes north of Seattle. Kinnunen told Broadway World in a 2014 interview that she has been acting since the age of four because her mother did not want her to have a fear of public speaking. She also describes herself as a “theater nerd in the same interview.”

2. McCalla Is a Native of New York

McCalla told Just Jared in an interview that she is a native New Yorker, living in Queens, Rockland County and Manhattan during her youth. McCalla grew up speaking French, thanks to her Haitian father. She said that she has since lost some of her French but can still “hold a conversation.”

3. Kinnunen Has Said that Teenagers Come Up to Her on the Street to Thank Her for Her Performance in The Prom

In an interview with Elle Magazine, Kinnunen has said that teenagers have come up to her on the street to thank her for her performance. She said, “So many teenagers have come up to me, thanking me, saying, ‘You’re telling our story.’ It’s amazing.” During the same interview, Kinnunen said that she originally auditioned for the role of Alyssa. Kinnunen said of her character in an interview with Out, “Emma’s deepest desire,” she says, “is to get people to believe she is a person: ‘I don’t have to be this crazy thing you’re making me out to be. I just want to go to prom with my girlfriend.’”

Kinnunen went on to tell the magazine that the cast has a text group chat were members regularly share stories about various LGBTQ youths who have been discriminated against. She said, “It’s sad. Every few months there’s another article saying that in some small town in the middle of America, an LGBTQ student has been denied access to go to their school dance. It’s just, well, crap.”

4. McCalla Is Dating Her One Time Co-Star Clinton Greenspan

McCalla is dating her former Aladdin co-star Clinton Greenspan. During the run of that show, Greenspan played Aladdin opposite McCalla’s Jasmine. She told the Boston Globe in the summer of 2018, “Honestly, I feel like we’re better out of the show than in the show, in terms of how we relate to each other.” McCalla said that the couple first met on a flight to Chicago where they were to begin rehearsals for the show. She also said that the first gift Greenspan got her was a biography of playwright Edward Albee.

5. The Far Right Political Group For America Condemned McCalla & Kinnunen’s Kiss & Got Severely Trolled for it

Millions of small children just watched two girls kiss and had their innocence broken this morning. @nbc and @Macys just blindsided parents who expected this to be a family program, so they could push their agenda on little kids. #macysthanksgivingdayparade #MacysDayParade pic.twitter.com/EmCLSfNmAj — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 22, 2018

The far-right political group, For America, condemned McCalla and Kinnunen’s kiss saying, “Millions of small children just watched two girls kiss and had their innocence broken this morning. @nbc and @Macys just blindsided parents who expected this to be a family program, so they could push their agenda on little kids. #macysthanksgivingdayparade #MacysDayParade.” That message set of a raft of trolling messages toward the group. Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted, “My small children ’s innocence was broken by active shooting drills in school. Seeing two girls kissing just solidifies what they already innately know. Love is love.” Singer Kacey Musgraves chimed in saying, “Well, in my America, equal love isn’t what breaks innocence.” Former tennis world champion Martina Navratilova said, “Conservative Group Rants About Same-Sex Kiss At Macy’s Parade, Twitter Reacts With Love- innocence broken? I think not.”

