WATCH: Cara Delevingne Gets Naked For Spot-On Gollum Impression

Aside from being a supermodel and A-list actress, Cara Delevingne is known for her sense of humor. Though she has starred in campaigns for big brands like Burberry and Puma, and recently played major characters in the movies Valerian and Suicide Squad, she doesn’t take herself too seriously and has no problem breaking up posts of her glamorous life and latest work with comedic content for fans to laugh at her expense.

On Thursday afternoon, Delevingne posted a “Throwback Thursday” video for her 41.3million followers that stayed true to the part of her Instagram bio that reads “Embrace your weirdness.” In the video, taken back when Delevingne’s head was shaved for her movie Life in a Year, she strips down and crouches to the ground in order to replicate a popular moment and character from Lord of the Rings.

The video was made using the popular app “Dubsmash,” which allows you to dub your favorite pop culture lines over your own original content. Though it is only a couple of seconds long, Delevingne fully embraces the facial expressions and physicality of the complicated fantasy series antagonist.

The caption for the post jokes “I still don’t understand why I was single…” People reported that Delevingne was recently rumored to be dating Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson, which could explain the past tense “was” in her caption.

When Delevingne shaved her head for the acting role in 2017, Elle reported that her agents and managers didn’t want the in-demand star to do it; however, she revealed at an event in Cannes that she made the decision because “I needed to feel what it would be like to have no hair. The way you look, I think, it’s so important to feel beautiful, no matter if you have hair. It doesn’t matter at all.”