Cardi B Trolls Made LHHNY Star Fix Teeth Says Dentist

Cardi B fixed her teeth because she was teased by internet trolls, according to her dentist, Dr. Catrice Austin

“As tough and as bold as she is, she would read the comments on Twitter and Instagram and it did start to bother her,” Austin told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

For nearly 20 years, Dr. Austin has been a cosmetic dentist in New York City. If you’re tardy to the party, Cardi B referenced getting her pearly whites repaired in her “Bodak Yellow lyrics, stating: “Got a bag and fixed my teeth/Hope you hoes know it ain’t cheap”

“That is one of the best public smile stories that I can ever think of,” Austin said.

“I’m very thankful because she didn’t have to put anything about her teeth in her number one song, “Bodak Yellow.”

Added Austin:

“She did and that’s what started a whole ‘nother round of referrals and for the last two-and-a-half years, it’s been an amazing journey.”

Known in the entertainment world as The Queen of Smiles, Austin has been in the business of transforming smiles for singles, business people, celebrities, and simply anyone looking to simply enjoy life with a better smile.

“As you’re starting fresh in your career, your smile and your image does matter; and she’s human,” Dr. Austin said of Cardi B.

A Flint, Michigan native, Austin related to Cardi B’s early struggle. In high school, Dr, Austin got imperfect teeth, was teased a bit and then got braces. She’s glad that everything worked out with Cardi B. “I thank her for giving me that trust,” she said.

“It really changed her life, and to see her sitting next to Anna Wintour and now on the cover of Rolling Stone with her man. It’s a testament that a smile does play an important role in your image.”

Dr. Austin said she wanted to get things right with Cardi B while doing her dental work. “I had to put my best foot forward,” she said.

“But I wanted to kill it, because I’d been reading the comments about her teeth and people on the internet are quite cruel. So I made it my business when I had the opportunity to give her the best makeover that I could possibly deliver, and it was pretty good, huh?”

According to Dr. Austin, Love & Hip Hop’s Mona Scott was instrumental in introducing Cardi B and Austin. “I never like to violate my relationships and take advantage of my friends and their positions,” she said.

A mutual friend encouraged Dr. Austin to present Scott with a dental strategy for Cardi B and she’s glad she listened to that advice.“As soon as she got it she was like, “girl, Cardi B is ready to get her teeth done and I want you to do it.’”

The rest is history!