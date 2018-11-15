Carrie Underwood Having a Boy: Reveals Sex of Baby at 2018 CMAs

Tonight, Carrie Underwood revealed the sex of her second child live at the 2018 CMAs. It’s a boy!

Four years ago, Paisley accidentally revealed the gender of Carrie’s firstborn during the show while they were co-hosting. This time around, Carrie took matters into her own hands and made the announcement herself.

Just recently, Carrie opened up to People about motherhood, revealing that she had suffered three miscarriages in the past two years. “I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby… We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out.”

She continued, “In the beginning, it was like, ‘Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn’t Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.'”

Tonight marks the 11th year in a row that Carrie and Brad Paisley are co-hosting the CMAs. By now, the two are veterans, and know how to get the crowd going.

Carrie has yet to share her due date. She announced the pregnancy back in August, saying that her 3-year-old son, Isaiah, would be joined by another sibling soon.

In her Instagram announcement about the pregnancy, Carrie shared, “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she continued. “This has just been a dream come true with album and baby news and all that stuff we’re just so excited.”

News that she was expecting came not long after she shared with Redbook that she was worried she and her husband “missed” their chance to have a big family. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older,” she said. “In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible.”

Carrie began dating NHL player Mike Fisher in 2008. The two were engaged a year later. They gave birth to Isaiah Fisher on February 15, 2015.

Carrie has had had a difficult year after a “freak” accident in November that required 40 stitches to her face. Underwood was walking her dogs when she simply missed a step. Speaking to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb in May, the star said, “I just fell. I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business… I say if I’d fallen anywhere else it wouldn’t have been a problem, but there was just one little step that I went to catch myself on, and I missed.”