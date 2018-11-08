Lil Wayne’s Carter V Isn’t Impressive Says Gillie da Kid

Lil Wayne dropped Carter V in September and Philly rapper, Gillie da Kid isn’t feeling it.

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Gillie weighed in.

“I wasn’t that impressed,” Gillie da Kid told me.

“I just didn’t think it was there, musically. You got a couple of joints on here, but for the most part, Wayne gave you that slap, you feel me?”

Tha Carter V, Lil Wayne’s twelfth studio album. The album has appearances from Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott and Snoop Dogg.

Gillie da Kid’s comments about Lil Wayne aren’t too surprising.

Per Complex:

Gillie Da Kid left Cash Money in 2006 and on his way out the door he claimed to be responsible for the success of Lil’ Wayne and said that he had ghostwritten almost all of Lil’ Wayne’s songs off Tha Carter 1.

Gillie also said that he was definitely hotter than Wayne. And in words directed toward Lil’ Wayne, he told HipHopDX, “I’m on ya head n***a, I’m on ya ass.”

Lil Wayne responded on a 2006 mixtape hosted by DJ Khaled by stating:

“Gillie man, I don’t think you n****s should really fuck with me; The gun off me urgently workin’ and twerkin’ it perfectly”

Per Lil Wayne Fansite Lil Wayne HQ:

After this shot, Gillie Da Kid appeared on a few street DVDs trying to expose how “fake” Weezy and Birdman are over at Cash Money. One of the DVDs that Gillie appeared on was Cheddar DVD Volume 6 along with former Sqad Up members Gudda Gudda, Kidd Kidd, Young Yo, and Supa Blanco – who at the time had all also fallen out with Tune.

The two would continue back and forth via mixtape and even on YouTube. In 2010, the beef seemingly ended. Lil Wayne was in jail for gun possession and Gillie shouted him out in a video and stated that he doesn’t want to see anyone in jail and told the New Orleans rapper to “hold his head up.” That seemed to signal that the beef is over.

Years later, Gillie says that he will continue to take the high road. “I mean, just for me, there’s no heat involved,” he said

A source shared with me that the two had a meeting scheduled. The meeting was cancelled.

“I like Wayne as an artist, I like him as a person, he’s a cool little dude, you know what I mean? As for Carter V?

“It didn’t do nothing for me,” he said.

For the record Carter V is Lil Wayne’s fourth US number-one album and debuted at number one one Billboard. The single, “Uproar,” a collaboration with award-winning producer, Swizz Beatz, is a hit and a tribute to the early 2000s track, by G-Dep and P.Diddy.

As for Gillie da Kid, he also discussed Jay-Z wanting him to join Roc-a-fella Records last decade “He tried to sign me,” Gillie da Kid told me on Scoop B Radio.

“I would always love to work with Hov, that’s Hov. But at the end of the day, the business got to be right. But just at that point in time, the business wasn’t right.”

Added Gillie da Kid: “I had already signed to Suave House. I had already got $150,000 sent to my account. Now you take a young kid from the ghetto, you put $150,000 in his account, then after a while he starts realizing $150,000 ain’t no money. So now Jay-Z comes with a contract where you are offering us one-tenth of that? No!”

Gillie also discussed Philadelphia rapper, Meek Mill, who has rapidly become the face of criminal justice reform. “I salute Meek,” he said.