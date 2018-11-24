Celebrities Pay Tribute to Kim Porter on Day of Funeral

After passing away unexpectedly, Kim Porter was laid to rest in her hometown in Georgia on November 24th. She was 47. On the morning of the funeral, her ex-boyfriend and the father of three of her children, Sean “Diddy” Combs, paid tribute Porter on Twitter. TMZ reported that the private ceremony was expected to have 1,200-1,500 guests.

Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorter pic.twitter.com/OdI5hyKBeT — Diddy (@Diddy) November 24, 2018

In addition to Porter’s and Combs’ families, including Porter’s son, actor Quincy Brown, many celebrity friends of the couple were in attendance to pay their respects and mourn the loss. After the funeral service, here are the celebrities who took to social media to pay tribute to Porter:

Mary J. Blige

Naomi Campbell

Beyoncé

While it has not been confirmed that Beyoncé was at the funeral, she posted photos of Porter shortly after the service’s conclusion. One of the photos was of Porter and her twin girls; the other two were photos of Porter when she was young. The first photo she posted was accompanied by the caption “Heaven couldn’t wait for you.”

Faith Evans

DJ Khaled

Came to Columbus, Georgia to pay forever homage to the beautiful grace of Kim Porter! God bless to the Porter, Goodwin and Combs families! You are forever in our prayers!! @diddy #UP 🙏🏽 ALHAMDULILLAH pic.twitter.com/AD1ozM0zws — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) November 24, 2018

Kimora Lee Simmons & Russell Simmons

Kimora Lee Simmons, who US Weekly reports was Porter’s best friend, was in attendance with her husband. She posted a video to her Instagram story after the ceremony that read “We love you so much sister;” the view in the video is obstructed by tree branches, but it looks as though either colored smoke cannons or fireworks were set off at her resting place.

