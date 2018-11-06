Celebrities Who Voted in the 2018 Midterms [PICTURES]

Celebrities have been urging their fans to vote for weeks leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, and now that voting day is here, many are taking to social media to share selfies, pictures and videos of themselves voting.

Athletes, musicians, actors and other celebs waited in long lines, filled out ballots and shared “I Voted” photos throughout the day on Tuesday, and many of these same celebs have been campaigning for candidates and using their social media platforms to encourage people to register to vote.

Midterm elections have typically drawn far less interest among all voters in the past, but this year is different. According to the New York Times, “more than 31.5 million people were estimated to have voted early across the United States, with 22 states and the District of Columbia surpassing total turnout in the last midterm four years ago.” Many believe that celebrity endorsements and encouragement has played a part in getting more people out to the polls, as well as the current political climate and growing tension between political parties over the past few years.

Below are a roundup of some celebs who have taken to social media to share photos of themselves voting, as well as messages reminding registered voters there’s still time to cast their ballots.

Election Day is a few hours away!! I want you to post a picture of yourself after you’ve voted, tagging me and using #VoteWithUs. I’ll be reposting as many of you as I can in my IG story until the polls close! WE got this!!! 💥💥💥💜💜💜 #Vote pic.twitter.com/mXGiJkrLYX — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 6, 2018

Alicia Keys posted a video of herself on Twitter with a message to Americans: “Election Day is a few hours away!! I want you to post a picture of yourself after you’ve voted, tagging me and using #VoteWithUs. I’ll be reposting as many of you as I can in my IG story until the polls close! WE got this!!”

Actress Melissa McCarthy shared a picture on Instagram with an “I Voted” sticker pasted on the lens of her sunglasses, writing: “Vote!!! Let your voice be heard!!!”

Jimmy Fallon, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Taylor Swift, accompanied by her mother, all posted similar pictures on social media as well. Swift voted early, but still urged fans and fellow Americans to get out and make their voice heard.

“These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy. We want leadership, not fear-based extremism. Early voting goes til Thursday and Election Day is November 6. Please don’t sit this one out.”

Go out and vote today. Bring friends. Be a part of the solution. Democracy is not a spectator sport. #GetToThePolls pic.twitter.com/Tgf3iUVNZN — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 6, 2018

Fellow country singers Faith Hill and Melissa Etheridge also joined the fray, urging fans to do the same.

“Feels good! We did our civic duty, our privilege, our right, our honor. Now is the time…we are the ones we’ve been waiting for,” Etheridge wrote on Twitter.

Willie Nelson also made his voice heard, and posted a picture on Instagram with the message: “JUST VOTE!”

Olivia Wilde uploaded a picture, and actresses Maggie Gyllenhaal and Zoe Kazan asked followers to share pictures of their voting stickers and promised to retweet the ones who did.

Me too. @ me a pic of your I Voted picture and I’ll RT it https://t.co/hvXvQwo4Y3 — Maggie Gyllenhaal (@mgyllenhaal) November 6, 2018

If you @ me a picture of your I VOTED sticker tomorrow, I’ll RT it. 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼💙💙💙💙💙💙 https://t.co/hIL2sEpFoG — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) November 6, 2018

Check out a few more celebs’ posts below, including Oprah, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Kerry Washington, Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski, as well as many, many more.