Celebrities Who Voted in the 2018 Midterms [PICTURES]

Celebrities have been urging their fans to vote for weeks leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, and now that voting day is here, many are taking to social media to share selfies, pictures and videos of themselves voting.
Athletes, musicians, actors and other celebs waited in long lines, filled out ballots and shared “I Voted” photos throughout the day on Tuesday, and many of these same celebs have been campaigning for candidates and using their social media platforms to encourage people to register to vote.
Midterm elections have typically drawn far less interest among all voters in the past, but this year is different. According to the New York Times, “more than 31.5 million people were estimated to have voted early across the United States, with 22 states and the District of Columbia surpassing total turnout in the last midterm four years ago.” Many believe that celebrity endorsements and encouragement has played a part in getting more people out to the polls, as well as the current political climate and growing tension between political parties over the past few years.
Below are a roundup of some celebs who have taken to social media to share photos of themselves voting, as well as messages reminding registered voters there’s still time to cast their ballots.
Alicia Keys posted a video of herself on Twitter with a message to Americans: “Election Day is a few hours away!! I want you to post a picture of yourself after you’ve voted, tagging me and using #VoteWithUs. I’ll be reposting as many of you as I can in my IG story until the polls close! WE got this!!”
Actress Melissa McCarthy shared a picture on Instagram with an “I Voted” sticker pasted on the lens of her sunglasses, writing: “Vote!!! Let your voice be heard!!!”
Jimmy Fallon, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Taylor Swift, accompanied by her mother, all posted similar pictures on social media as well. Swift voted early, but still urged fans and fellow Americans to get out and make their voice heard.
“These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy. We want leadership, not fear-based extremism. Early voting goes til Thursday and Election Day is November 6. Please don’t sit this one out.”
Fellow country singers Faith Hill and Melissa Etheridge also joined the fray, urging fans to do the same.
“Feels good! We did our civic duty, our privilege, our right, our honor. Now is the time…we are the ones we’ve been waiting for,” Etheridge wrote on Twitter.
Willie Nelson also made his voice heard, and posted a picture on Instagram with the message: “JUST VOTE!”
Olivia Wilde uploaded a picture, and actresses Maggie Gyllenhaal and Zoe Kazan asked followers to share pictures of their voting stickers and promised to retweet the ones who did.
Check out a few more celebs’ posts below, including Oprah, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Kerry Washington, Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski, as well as many, many more.
View this post on Instagram
Extremely honored to #Vote today. Real talk, I never really cared all too much about the midterms. Never paid attention to them nor talked about them much. Well, 2016 changed that for me with the quickness. I started educating myself and realizing how much I was taking for granted. That’s sucky to admit, but life is all about doing better when you know better. And what I know better is that being tuned in and challenging myself to #AllyUp is the only way I can be a part of the solution instead of the problem. Literally everyone – women, people of color, LGBTQIA+, immigrants, etc. – is under attack and having their basic human rights threatened and if I don’t do my part, then how in the hell cam I hold anyone else to a high standard or expect anything to change positively? I truly understand the importance of being up to speed with politics, not just every four years, but year round, if possible. So today I vote to make my voice heard. Today I vote because so many have died for my right to take political action. Today I vote because I refuse to hand this country over to a bunch of racists, sexists, and thieves. And today I vote because I know that no matter how things turn out tomorrow, saving America will be the biggest project of our lifetime and I plan on showing up. Every. Single. Day. Please vote, my sweet babies. And if you live in District 6 in Ohio, vote for my brother Phil Robinson. #YQY
View this post on Instagram
FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support. Let’s #bringithome, Florida. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th!
View this post on Instagram
Waking up every day to the news of another tragedy is enough. It’s hard and you can feel so out of control like there’s nothing we can do. But we can.. we can VOTE. Vote for CHANGE. Tomorrow is the big day. Make your plans to vote NOW!!!!! ❤️✨💙 go to my story and click on the “I Voted” sticker to find voting locations near you!!!!
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook