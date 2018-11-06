Celebrities Are Using Social Media to Urge Fans to Vote

The midterm elections are tomorrow, and celebrities have taken to social media as a platform to encourage their fans to vote. Many are reminding their millions of followers of the significance of their right to vote on November 6, some are sharing who they are voting for and why, and some have even provided resources that will help followers educate themselves on candidates’ platforms and how to get to their designated polling place.

According to the Pew Research Center, there were an estimated 62-million “millennials” (ages 20-35) who were eligible to vote in the United States at the time of the 2016 presidential election; there were about 7 million adults ages 18-19 eligible, contributing to the voter pool for the first time. In spite of these numbers, which make up about 30% of the electorate, Pew Research Center reported that only 51% of that demographic voted in the 2018 election. In the 2014 midterms, The New York Times reported that only 20% of “young people” voted.

With these numbers in mind, and the expectation that many adults aged 18-35 are active social media users, these are some of the celebrities using their platforms in an effort to maximize the voter turnout amongst millennial and generation z voters:

1. Lin-Manuel Miranda & the Cast of Hamilton

Louder for the folks in the back https://t.co/ewouH8asWb — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 5, 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and writer of the Broadway Musical Hamilton, for which he won the Grammy, Tony, and Pulitzer Prize, has been a political activist for as long as he’s had a public platform to stand on. Furthermore, lines from his beloved musical have motivated Americans to have a voice and take a stance on current events and public policy. Earlier today, he retweeted a video from the Hamilton twitter account, in which many of the original Hamilton cast members tell fans about the first time they voted, and how they can know when and where to vote. Christopher Jackson and Lin-Manual Miranda contribute: “Voting is essential to our democracy, and ensures that your voice is heard loud and clear.” With a play on one of the iconic Hamilton lyrics, the cast adds “The room where it happens is wherever your voting booth is.”

2. Chrissy Teigen

please don’t NOT vote because it’s “too confusing” – I DEF KNOW IT CAN BE DAUNTING BUT YOU GOT THIS!! I promise you will be so proud. My friend @Bonnie_Cook created this incredible app that breaks down all you need to know for the issues in YOUR area!! https://t.co/AbpYdFNMsT — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2018

Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, have been politically active on social media for a while now, but Chrissy tweeted today about how she was planning to vote, and the reasons behind her decision. She also took the time to retweet a post from “Say Yay,” an app designed to help voters make informed decisions.

3. Sally Fields

Tuesday is my 72nd birthday. I want one great big gift that can only come from you. Vote. Like our lives depend on it. Because they do. Vote. — Sally Field (@sally_field) November 4, 2018

Sally Fields grabbed fans’ attention by asking them to vote on her birthday as “one great big gift that can only come from you.” She followed up that tweet with a more serious one, saying “And if you know of anyone who can’t get to the polls, drive them. If you know of anyone who doesn’t want to vote, convince them.”

4. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift made headlines recently by breaking her years-long political silence with a post on Instagram expressing her stance on major political issues, and telling fans to “Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway.” While reminding readers of the last day to register to vote, she acknowledged that “so many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count.”

Last week, she posted a photo with her mom to tell her fans that she “voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy,” and to remind readers, once again, “Election Day is November 6. Please don’t sit this one out.”