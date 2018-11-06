Celebrities Are Using Social Media to Urge Fans to Vote

The midterm elections are tomorrow, and celebrities have taken to social media as a platform to encourage their fans to vote. Many are reminding their millions of followers of the significance of their right to vote on November 6, some are sharing who they are voting for and why, and some have even provided resources that will help followers educate themselves on candidates’ platforms and how to get to their designated polling place.
According to the Pew Research Center, there were an estimated 62-million “millennials” (ages 20-35) who were eligible to vote in the United States at the time of the 2016 presidential election; there were about 7 million adults ages 18-19 eligible, contributing to the voter pool for the first time. In spite of these numbers, which make up about 30% of the electorate, Pew Research Center reported that only 51% of that demographic voted in the 2018 election. In the 2014 midterms, The New York Times reported that only 20% of “young people” voted.
With these numbers in mind, and the expectation that many adults aged 18-35 are active social media users, these are some of the celebrities using their platforms in an effort to maximize the voter turnout amongst millennial and generation z voters:
1. Lin-Manuel Miranda & the Cast of Hamilton
Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and writer of the Broadway Musical Hamilton, for which he won the Grammy, Tony, and Pulitzer Prize, has been a political activist for as long as he’s had a public platform to stand on. Furthermore, lines from his beloved musical have motivated Americans to have a voice and take a stance on current events and public policy. Earlier today, he retweeted a video from the Hamilton twitter account, in which many of the original Hamilton cast members tell fans about the first time they voted, and how they can know when and where to vote. Christopher Jackson and Lin-Manual Miranda contribute: “Voting is essential to our democracy, and ensures that your voice is heard loud and clear.” With a play on one of the iconic Hamilton lyrics, the cast adds “The room where it happens is wherever your voting booth is.”
2. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, have been politically active on social media for a while now, but Chrissy tweeted today about how she was planning to vote, and the reasons behind her decision. She also took the time to retweet a post from “Say Yay,” an app designed to help voters make informed decisions.
3. Sally Fields
Sally Fields grabbed fans’ attention by asking them to vote on her birthday as “one great big gift that can only come from you.” She followed up that tweet with a more serious one, saying “And if you know of anyone who can’t get to the polls, drive them. If you know of anyone who doesn’t want to vote, convince them.”
4. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift made headlines recently by breaking her years-long political silence with a post on Instagram expressing her stance on major political issues, and telling fans to “Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway.” While reminding readers of the last day to register to vote, she acknowledged that “so many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count.”
Last week, she posted a photo with her mom to tell her fans that she “voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy,” and to remind readers, once again, “Election Day is November 6. Please don’t sit this one out.”
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
