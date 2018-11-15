Christina Roseann Ray: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Tuesday night, rapper G-Eazy was spotted out to dinner in Los Angeles with a new woman, Christina Roseann Ray. E! News spoke to an eye-witness, who described that the two shared a public, passionate moment in the back of G-Eazy’s Mustang before heading to dinner. According to the eye-witness, “She was in his lap and kissing his face over and over. It was steamy and lasted about 20 minutes before they finally got out.” She apparently “seemed very excited about being with him.”

This PDA with a new blonde comes less than a month after G-Eazy’s (second) break-up from singer Halsey. The former couple, who recorded the hit song “Him & I” together, reportedly called their relationship off again at the end of October. According to E!, their break-up was sparked by G-Eazy’s behavior at Los Angeles’ Karma International Party. A source told E! News that they were “doing well” until he “was flirting with several girls in public” at the party.

Now that Christina Roseann Ray’s name is linked to G-Eazy’s, here’s what you need to know about her:

1. She Is a Music Video Production Designer, & Met G-Eazy Through Mutual Industry Friends

E! News talked to a source after Christina and G-Eazy were spotted together, who said “Christina and G-Eazy had a past friendship and knew each other from mutual friends in the industry. It’s nothing serious, but this isn’t the first time they have seen each other.” Those “mutual friends” are likely ones that Ray has met through her work in production design.

According to The Blast, Ray is credited as the production designer of Snakehips’ music video for their song “All My Friends.” The video, which features Tinashe and Chance the Rapper, includes scenes on a New York City rooftop, in line at the entrance of a club, and of a chauffeured car that gets covered in confetti. The “party” exists exclusively outside of the club that they are singing about, and involves fights, hook-ups, and celebrations that commonly occur where there is heavy drinking.

2. She Went to Arizona State University, & Majored in Painting

The Blast reports that she graduated from Arizona State University in 2010, having majored in painting. Arizona State University’s School of Art is called the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts. Their Drawing and Painting degree program advertises that “students are given the opportunity to explore a variety of media, study with a large faculty, exhibit their work and take advantage of our wonderful studio spaces.”

For a BFA with a concentration in Painting, students are promised “a learning environment for creative, intellectual and technical growth that leads to quality art practice and professionalism.” According to ASU’s page about the program, Ray likely would have explored “a wide spectrum of approaches to contemporary painting as visual expression, ranging from traditional to innovative.” The list of “example careers” for a student who has majored in Painting includes “multimedia artists and animator,” “commercial and industrial designers,” and “agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes.”

3. She & G-Eazy Are Reportedly Not Exclusive

A source told E! News that while the scene between G-Eazy and Ray looked cozy, he “isn’t dating one person exclusively.” A few weeks ago, G-Eazy was spotted with model Caroline Lowe at Lakers’ game. Heavy reported that the two “looked like a couple at the game, flirting and laughing together throughout the game, then playing some one-on-one basketball together on the basketball court after the game.” A private jet was even ordered for the occasion.

Though G-Eazy and Christina’s new potential relationship is reportedly non-exclusive and not serious, her behavior with him throughout the date suggests a level of comfortability, which is especially noteworthy given that they were within public view for so much of it. E! News’ same source revealed that “They had a great time on their date together and Christina is definitely interested in dating him seriously.”

4. Though G-Eazy Is Newly Single, Halsey Knows That Girls Are “All Over Him”

G-Eazy and Halsey were photographed together on October 8, at the 2018 American Music Awards. In the photo above, they still look very much together and in love. When their split was announced, however, a source told People that “He was partying over the weekend and girls were all over him. He didn’t care who saw.” At the time of their break-up, it was also reported that distance put a strain on their relationship.

Since the photos of G-Eazy and Christina were released, Halsey has not commented. She took to Instagram the day after to promote the Latin Grammys, which she will be performing in on November 15. It is worth noting that while this is the musical ex-couple’s second break-up, G-Eazy told E! News in an interview (just before their break-up was announced) “I’ve been blessed and fortunate enough to get in the studio with a lot of artists I admire, but she’s one of those that when you hear her voice come through live from the booth, it hits you right away.” Maybe there is no bad blood between the two, and as G-Eazy “is playing the field and enjoying being single again,” it comes with Halsey’s blessing.

5. Amidst Dating Rumors, She Has Made Her Instagram Private

The Instagram handle @christinaroseann appears to be hers, but she has made it private, presumably to block G-Eazy and Halsey fans from having too much access into her personal life. G-Eazy is currently following that account on instagram; he and Halsey do not follow each other on Instagram presently.

When the news and photos of her date with G-Eazy surfaced, fans took to social media to comment on the development in G-Eazy’s personal life, and the impact it might have on his on-again-of-again status with Halsey. One fan accused G-Eazy of cheating on Halsey “again” in a comment on his most recent Instagram post; another criticized “the girl you are dating now” for her physical appearance, asking “why you playing yourself?” On Twitter, someone suggested that “he looks like he is not happy.”