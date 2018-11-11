Chuck E. Cheese’s Veterans Day 2018: Specials & Discounts

If you’re a veteran, then you’ll want to take advantage of the special deals happening for veterans. And if you have kids, then you’ll need a child-friendly place to go on Sunday or Monday. That might make Chuck E. Cheese’s the perfect place for you. Read on for more information.

Veterans who go to Chuck E. Cheese’s may be able to get a free one-topping personal pizza for Veterans Day, November 11, ABC 7 reported. This is available for all active duty, national guard, and retired military. However, it’s unclear if this is available in all locations. What we do know is that Chuck E. Cheese’s offers some great military discounts all the time, so you might want to take advantage of some of these on Veterans Day if your local store isn’t offering the free pizza.

Chuck E. Cheese’s offers specials for military families all year round. When you come into the store, just ask for the military family special and show your Common Access Card, Uniformed Services ID Card, or Dependent ID Card to take advantage of thse offers.

The offers include The Alpha: a large one-topping pizza, four drinks, and 45 play points for $28.99. This is normally a $40 value.

Or you can get The Bravo: which is two large one-topping pizzas, four drinks, and 100 Play Points for $46.99. This is normally a $69 value.

Any active duty service members and their dependents, National Guard and Reservists and their dependents, or retired service members are eligible. What makes this special unique is that it’s available for active duty and their dependents. So if your dependent has an ID, they can come in without you and still take advantage of the offer.

Chuck E. Cheese’s also offers family fun center coupons in specific locations. Visit this website to see what coupons are available in your region. You can print the coupons or save them to your phone to redeem them. These include specials local to a specific store, weekday specials, and reward calendars. For example, on Wednesday there’s a special All You Can Play deal at most locations.

For even more deals, you can become a More Cheese Rewards Member, which include pizza rewards and birthday treats. Sign up here.

Remember, you don’t need a printed or saved coupon to get the military special — just your military ID.