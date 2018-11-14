2018 CMA Award Nominations: Full List of Nominees

The 2018 CMA’s are finally here, and country music fans can’t wait to find out which stars will walk away with a trophy tonight. For the 11th consecutive year, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will be hosting the gig, and plan on keeping politics out of their opening monologue this go around.

The nominations for the 2018 CMA Awards were unveiled in August, with Chris Stapleton leading the pack with five nominations: male vocalist of the year, singer of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and entertainer. Who else has been nominated, and in which categories? Read on.

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
​Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Single of the Year
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
​Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland

New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO​
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves​
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year
“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson​
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Music Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift
“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson​
“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas, Dobro
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Dann Huff, Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar

Tonight’s CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 7pm Wednesday on ABC.

  • Published
