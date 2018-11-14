CMA Awards November 2018 Time & Channel

Tonight is the 2018 CMA Awards, with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood carrying on their reign as co-hosts of the event. It’s one of the biggest nights in country music and we have all the details on what time the show airs, what channel to watch, the performers and more below. Read on for the rundown.

CMA AWARDS 2018 DATE & TIME: The 52nd annual CMA Awards airs on November 14, 2018. The show airs from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT.

CMA AWARDS 2018 CHANNEL: The show airs on the ABC network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

CMA AWARDS 2018 PERFORMERS:

Luke Bryan

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Kenny Chesney

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Dierks Bentley

Brothers Osborne

Bebe Rexha

Florida Georgia Line

Kacey Musgraves

Pistol Annies

Garth Brooks

Luke Combs

Midland

Brett Young

Chris Stapleton

Mavis Staples

Thomas Rhett

Jason Aldean

Miranda Lambert

Brad Paisley

Lauren Alaina

Ricky Skaggs

CMA AWARDS 2018 PRESENTERS:

Jimmie Allen

Bobby Bones

Kane Brown

Lady Antebellum

Sharna Burgess

Olivia Culpo

Mackenzie Foy

Little Big Town

Lionel Richie

Dustin Lynch

Martina McBride

Carly Pearce

Dennis Quaid

Noah Schnapp

Rita Wilson

Trisha Yearwood

CMA AWARDS 2018 LOCATION: The show airs from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the eleventh consecutive year that Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood have hosted the show together. This year’s event is directed by Paul Miller.

CMA AWARDS 2018 NOMINEES:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas

Paul Franklin

Dann Huff

Mac McAnally

Derek Wells

Album of the Year

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Graffiti U – Keith Urban

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

Single of the Year

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland

“Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean ft. Miranda Lambert

“Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line

“Tequila – Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

“Body Like a Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Broken Halos” – Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson

“Drunk Girl” – Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson

“Tequila” – Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

Musical Event of the Year

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy and Kenny Chesney

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley ft. Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris ft. Vince Gill

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean ft. Miranda Lambert

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line

Video of the Year

“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett

“Babe” – Sugarland ft. Taylor Swift

“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay