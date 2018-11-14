CMA Awards November 2018 Time & Channel

Tonight is the 2018 CMA Awards, with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood carrying on their reign as co-hosts of the event. It’s one of the biggest nights in country music and we have all the details on what time the show airs, what channel to watch, the performers and more below. Read on for the rundown.
CMA AWARDS 2018 DATE & TIME: The 52nd annual CMA Awards airs on November 14, 2018. The show airs from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 10 p.m. CT.
CMA AWARDS 2018 CHANNEL: The show airs on the ABC network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.
CMA AWARDS 2018 PERFORMERS:
Luke Bryan
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Kenny Chesney
Dan + Shay
Old Dominion
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Dierks Bentley
Brothers Osborne
Bebe Rexha
Florida Georgia Line
Kacey Musgraves
Pistol Annies
Garth Brooks
Luke Combs
Midland
Brett Young
Chris Stapleton
Mavis Staples
Thomas Rhett
Jason Aldean
Miranda Lambert
Brad Paisley
Lauren Alaina
Ricky Skaggs
CMA AWARDS 2018 PRESENTERS:
Jimmie Allen
Bobby Bones
Kane Brown
Lady Antebellum
Sharna Burgess
Olivia Culpo
Mackenzie Foy
Little Big Town
Lionel Richie
Dustin Lynch
Martina McBride
Carly Pearce
Dennis Quaid
Noah Schnapp
Rita Wilson
Trisha Yearwood
CMA AWARDS 2018 LOCATION: The show airs from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the eleventh consecutive year that Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood have hosted the show together. This year’s event is directed by Paul Miller.
CMA AWARDS 2018 NOMINEES:
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas
Paul Franklin
Dann Huff
Mac McAnally
Derek Wells
Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U – Keith Urban
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
The Mountain – Dierks Bentley
Single of the Year
“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland
“Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean ft. Miranda Lambert
“Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line
“Tequila – Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
“Body Like a Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Broken Halos” – Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
“Drowns the Whiskey” – Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson
“Drunk Girl” – Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson
“Tequila” – Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
Musical Event of the Year
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy and Kenny Chesney
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley ft. Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris ft. Vince Gill
“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean ft. Miranda Lambert
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line
Video of the Year
“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett
“Babe” – Sugarland ft. Taylor Swift
“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay