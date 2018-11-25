Creed 2 End Credits: Is There an After Credits Scene?

If you’re wondering whether you should stay until the end of the credits for Creed 2, the answer is no. There is not an end credits scene in Creed 2 in the classic sense. (Warning: This article will contain spoilers for the movie.) There is also not a mid-credits scene.

However, you may want to stay when the credits first start rolling. They contain some old still photos of Apollo Creed and Rocky, which some people may find moving. Those images are quickly interspersed, though, with images and graphics of the modern Creed 2 characters.

Creed 2 opened in the United States on November 21, 2018, and it’s been generally well-received by critics and fans. One of the final scenes in the actual movie gives a hint of a possible sequel; it shows Rocky villain Ivan Drago training with his son, Viktor (Florian Munteanu), despite the latter’s bruising loss to Rocky. There is certainly more for Viktor Drago to avenge. Dolph Lundgren is back playing the man responsible for Apollo Creed’s death in the ring, giving Creed 2 the villain the first one was lacking.

Could There Be Another Sequel?

Michael B. Jordan, who plays Adonis Creed, has indicated he’s open to more sequels. “If I’m lucky. I want to keep making them as long as they’re good. I always want to keep my finger on the pulse,” Jordan told The Toronto Sun. He also explained, “Viktor’s storyline is very layered. The two guys are similar in a lot of ways… Adonis feels, naturally, a certain animosity towards Viktor and Ivan, and then there are other themes in there: the maturity of growth, the importance of family, of legacy, is what makes Creed so special. It’s not just about revenge. It’s about a lot of things… If we get that lesson across, then I think we’ve made a pretty special movie.”

Actually, in some ways, Viktor Drago’s character is more like the early Rocky. He’s a working class guy lugging concrete around with no future and nothing to lose but, in his case, he is driven by a father on a revenge story quest (or, really, redemption.) Ivan Drago’s life didn’t end up very well in the old Soviet Union after he lost to Rocky; he was abandoned by his country’s leaders and his wife, who left behind husband and son for a more luxurious setting with a guy who seems like a calculating party official (she’s played by Brigitte Nielsen in a surprise cameo.)

In contrast, Adonis Creed was plucked from a juvenile home and raised in the lap of luxury by a loving mother (Phylicia Rashad!) but never dealt with his father wound. In Rocky, he finds a father figure. The Rocky movies are as much about human connection and the underdog fighting for recognition than anything else; in the end, stripped of physical prowess, wealth, and youth, family is all that’s left and what really matters. The Creed movies revolve around the concept of fatherhood, and the Drago relationship does also. In the end, Ivan throws in the bloody towel; he’d rather lose the title than his son, and Rocky knocks on the door of his, meeting his grandson for the first time. Meanwhile, we see Adonis at his father’s grave, and he’s become a young father himself. It feels like there’s still stuff to explore in those relationships and rivalries.

