‘Curse of Oak Island’ Season 6: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Tonight is the season 6 premiere of Curse of Oak Island on History Channel.

Preview

Tonight begins an all-new season of The Curse of Oak Island on the History Channel. The series premiered in 2014, and is still going strong today.

The Curse of Oak Island features the effort of investigators to unlock historical artifacts and treasures. It follows brothers Marty and Rick Lagina, as they embark on the adventures presented on Oak Island.

In a recent interview, Joe Lessard, executive producer for the series, told Hollywood Soap Box, “I think The Curse of Oak Island resonates with people because not only do you have an incredible mystery, I think the people love the history and the mystery of Oak Island, but I think that we’ve been blessed with the fact that we’re telling it from a point of view that people can really identify with and root for… And that’s Rick and Marty Lagina and the guys that surround them because it’s such a sense of not only real passion in them, but I think also a heart and a charm factor and charisma that you just can’t write. You can’t script that kind of thing. You can’t cast that kind of thing. It’s real. They’re real, and I think that’s what people identify with.”

The mystery of what the brothers might find on the island is what excites viewers– for centuries, adventurers have been exploring the island, focusing on one particular area called the ‘Money Pit.’

Lessard adds, “You’re always anxious as a producer when you’re doing this because you want to be there at the right time,” he said. “You don’t want to miss anything. You’re hoping that you’re coming away with good content, but we somehow are lucky that things just kind of workout in our favor in terms of story. There’s always good story on this island and in this quest, and in terms of the payoff of that kind of thing, my boss and the creator of the show, Kevin Burns, and I, we always joke with each other. But it’s true, every season for some reason right as we’re getting toward the end, the timing just always works out this way, that something real and natural pops up.”

The Lagina brothers learned about Oak Island after reading an issue of Reader’s Digest that featured an article about a family’s efforts to explore the “Money Pit.” Rick was just 11 years old at the time, and shared the piece with his brother.

Rick, now a retired postal worker, spends his downtime thinking up ways to find the treasure of Oak Island. His brother, Marty, earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1977 from Michigan Tech.

Today, the pair actually own much of Oak Island. They run a tour company that leads guests through the adventures on Oak Island. The tour, according to TV Over Mind, includes a small museum.