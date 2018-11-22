Is CVS Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2018? What Are the Hours?

Thanksgiving isn’t just a time for watching football and eating as much as you possibly can. For people who are entertaining others or bringing food to a family potluck, it might also be the time for some last-minute shopping. Because of this, many people are wanting to know if CVS is open on Thanksgiving 2018. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute, there’s good news. Yes, in most locations CVS will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but the store’s pharmacy and Minute Clinic hours vary.

On Thanksgiving Day every year, CVS locations are typically open on their regular schedule, including the 24-hour locations. In fact, some locations are even starting their Black Friday specials on Thanksgiving Day. However, if you’re planning to drop by to do a little shopping, you should probably give the store a call first, just to make sure. A few local locations might be shortening their hours on Thanksgiving day.

The pharmacy’s actual hours may vary too, and may not match the store’s hours. If you need to pick up medicine, call first to make sure CVS is going to be open. For example, CVS Pharmacies that are located in Target will likely be closed.

In addition, many Minute Clinics will be open on Thanksgiving Day too. You can see the entire list of clinics open on Thanksgiving Day here.

All CVS stores and pharmacies will be open during regular business hours on Black Friday. If you’re interested in knowing about Black Friday specials at CVS, you can see a list here in CVS’ weekly ad. CVS’ Black Friday Doorbusters actually are typically available starting on Thanksgiving Day itself and run through November 24. These include Buy 1 Get 1 Free specials on candy like M&Ms, and on seasonal toys like dolls and figurines. The exact items on special may vary from store to store.

You can also get discounts on Wayland Square or Restor Style memory foam slippers, or discounts on Nautica, Vera Wang, David Beckham, Beyonce, Guess, JLO or certain other fragrances. CVS is also offering discounts on Bluetooth tower speakers by Vivitar, certain Disney plush toys, Hallmark cards and ornaments, House to Home fleece throws, batteries, and household items like Palmolive cleaners or Xtra laundry. With combined discounts and ExtraBucks, some items might end up being free, like the 23andMe starter kits, Beauty 360 razor, Colgate Optic White Toothpaste in certain sizes, CVS facial masks, CVS ibuprofen and acetaminophen, CVS health baby wipes and pantiliners, Green Giant vegetables, Just the Basics bathroom tissue and paper towels, and more.

Some CVS stores may offer discounts on NYC makeup and on 23AndMe genetic DNA starter kits.

Some specials have additional discounts if you use your CVS card, and you can often apply your ExtraBucks Rewards to your purchases.

Click here to find a CVS location near you.