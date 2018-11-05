Cynthia Bailey’s Boyfriend Mike Hill: Who Is She Dating?

Last season on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey had ventured out into the dating scene, but there was no official boyfriend. Will Jones was the closest thing Bailey had to a boyfriend, at the time, but he was accused of using Bailey for the spotlight on the show. As last season of RHOA aired, Bailey told Us Weekly that, “Will is an amazing guy. Will is someone that I am definitely dating, who I met, and I am excited about dating him. We have a great time together. Again, I’m not looking for anything serious right now, I think I should just kind of focus on taking some me-time, but we have a great time together.”

Today, Bailey is no longer dating Jones and she’s moved on with boyfriend Michael (Mike) Hill. Fans will get to see Bailey with her new man on season 11 of RHOA.

Bailey and Hill met on Steve Harvey’s talk show in April 2018, when Hill appeared as one of three potential love matches for Bailey, according to Bravo TV. So, it looks like the match-making worked.

So, who is the new man in Bailey’s life? Well, Hill is actually a broadcaster on FOX Sports, who has over 20 years in the business. He has even won two Sports Emmy Awards. In addition to being involved with FOX Sports, Hill is also the CEO of Thrill of Entertainment, according to his Instagram.

Like Bailey, Hill is a single parent. He is a proud father to his two daughters, Ashlee and Kayla, and makes it a point to sing their praises on his Instagram. In one post about the two girls, Hill wrote, “The reason why I work, hustle, breathe & pretty much live. They make my heartbeat … in fact, they are my heart. Of the many titles I’ve held in my in life, the title of FATHER is the one I’m most proud of. There’s no special reason for this post. No birthday. No prom. No special occasion. I just LOVE my daughters and I’m so proud of them. @ash.tronomer @kayylahill.”

While Hill makes it a point to gush about his family on Instagram, he is also very vocal about his lady love, Cynthia Bailey. In the caption of a recent photo Hill posted of Bailey and himself, Hill said, “Please allow me to indulge for a second when it comes to this lady! I know I’ve been posting a lot about her but I’m so damn proud of the person she is. Awesome mother, great friend, businesswoman, a compassionate lady, who not only preaches love and positivity but lives it. And btw, she’s one hell of a girlfriend who loves, cares, pushes, supports and respects me but one who will also check my ass when it needs checking. I respect that. In other words, @cynthiabailey10 is an incredible lady, who I will always support and I’m hoping you’ll do the same when it comes to all her endeavors.”

It looks like Hill and Bailey are getting very serious. Maybe Bailey will tie the knot again on Real Housewives of Atlanta.