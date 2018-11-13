‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Voting: How to Vote for DWTS Semi-Finals

Dancing With the Stars is nearing the end of season 27 and tonight airs the semi-finals of the show, which includes two dances per couple. Tonight’s episode will also include the live results, as usual, along with the performances. And, there will be a double elimination. If you would like to keep your favorite contestants moving on to the finals next week, it is essential to remember to vote online or call the correct phone numbers to cast your votes.

DWTS fans can vote via phone or online at ABC.com and each of the contestants have their own designated phone number for you to call. The phone numbers for tonight are listed for you below, next to each couple’s names.

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten – 1 800 868 3401

Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess – 1 800 868 3402

Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe – 1 800 868 3405

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile & Jenna Johnson – 1 800 868 3406

Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke – 1 800 868 3408

Milo Manheim & Witney Carson – 1 800 868 3410

If you are voting for Dancing With the Stars 2018 contestants online, you must live within the United States or in Puerto Rico and you must be at least 18 years old to cast your vote.

For those who are voting online, ABC has reported that viewers will, “Choose your favorite couples … and hit the ‘save votes’ button in hopes of getting them one step closer to the Mirrorball Trophy.” The voting window for the semi-finals will remain open from 8 p.m. ET tonight – 4 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.

When voting for Dancing With the Stars cast members online, be sure to log in or sign up to an ABC account. If you are having trouble with an existing ABC account, you may need to validate your email address with a confirmation email. Hit “sign in” in order to get started.

Joe Amabile, who has been the lowest scorer from week one, has been showing great improvement and he has certainly had the fans’ votes on his side throughout the season. It just goes to show you have powerful the votes from viewers at home are and how crucial the votes are to the outcome of the show.

Tonight’s dances were dedication dances to loved ones and the judges’ choice dances. Read on for the rundown on who was dancing to what.

Dedication Dances

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Waltz – “Water” by Bishop Briggs

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Salsa – “GDFR” by Flo Rida

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Contemporary – “Stand Up for Something” by Andra Day

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Contemporary– “This Year’s Love” by David Gray

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Argentine tango – “Libertango” from Forever Tango

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Argentine tango – “Pray for Me” by The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

Judges’ Choice Dances

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Jive – “Yes” by Merry Clayton (mentored by Bruno)

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Jive – “Gimme Some Lovin’” by The Spencer Davis Group (mentored by Len)

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Foxtrot – “Rewrite the Stars” from “The Greatest Showman” (mentored by Len)

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Quickstep – “Check it Out” by Oh the Larceny (mentored by Carrie Ann)

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Salsa – “Tu Sonrisa” by Elvis Crespo (mentored by Bruno)

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Cha Cha – “Good Feeling” by Austin French (mentored by Carrie Ann)

Next week is the finals for season 27 of Dancing With the Stars. The two-part finale will air on November 19-20, 2018. Four contestants will move on to part 1 of the finale and three contestants will be competing in the grand finale episodes.