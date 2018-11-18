‘Dancing With the Stars Juniors’: DWTS Spoilers & Schedule 11/18/2018

Dancing With the Stars Juniors is halfway through its first season and the pre-taped program appears to be a success. Pros from season 27 of DWTS are assisting junior pro dancers and celebrity kid contestants in the competition, but only one team will be the winner. Get the spoilers on tonight’s performance lineup, the schedule for the rest of the season, how to watch the show online, the remaining contestants and more below.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS JUNIORS” TIME SCHEDULE: The show airs on Sunday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The schedule for the remaining episodes of the season, besides tonight, are “Week 7: Time Machine” on November 25, 2018; “Week 8: The Semi-Finals” on December 2, 2018; and “Week 9: The Finale (Holiday Special)” on December 9, 2018.

DWTS JUNIORS 2018 EPISODE 6 PLOT DESCRIPTION: Tonight’s episode is Thanksgiving themed. It is called “Giving Thanks” and the description of the episode reads, “As Thanksgiving nears, the six remaining celebrity kids each dedicate a dance to those who have inspired and had an impact on their lives … The night kicks off with all six couples and their mentors dancing to Meghan Trainor’s “Better When I’m Dancin’.” And Stevie Wonder makes a special appearance as he performs his perennial hit, “Isn’t She Lovely,” during his son Mandla’s dance. Each couple will perform a jazz, salsa, samba or foxtrot. At the end of the night, there will be an elimination. The studio audience vote is combined with the judges’ scores to determine who goes home at the end of each episode.”

DWTS JUNIORS 2018 EPISODE 6 PERFORMANCES:

Akash Vukoti and Kamri Peterson, who are mentored by Witney Carson, are performing a Jazz routine to “Jai Ho! (You are My Destiny)” by A.R. Rahman and The Pussycat Dolls.

Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine, who are mentored by Brandon Armstrong, are dancing the Salsa to “Pintame” by Elvis Crespo.

Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen, who are mentored by Gleb Savchenko are performing a Samba dance to “Cheap Thrills” by Sia, featuring Sean Paul.

Mandla Morris and Brightyn Brems, who are mentored by Cheryl Burke, are doing a Foxtrot to “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder.

Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold, who are mentored by Lindsay Arnold, are also dancing the Foxtrot, but they are performing with the song “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell.

Sky Brown and JT Church, who are mentored by Alan Bersten, are performing the Foxtrot to “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry.

