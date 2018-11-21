Devin Lima Cause of Death: How Did the LFO Singer Die?

Devin Lima has died. The member of the boy band LFO’s cause of death was cancer. According to TMZ, he battled Stage 4 cancer for the past year. He was 41 years old.

Lima was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. According to TMZ, doctors discovered a “football-sized tumor” on his adrenal gland. They removed the tumor and tested it, only to find that Lima had Stage 4 cancer. The cancer had spread to his kidney, which needed to be removed.

His bandmate and friend Brad Fischetti shared the news in an emotional YouTube video back in October 2017.

“Devin asked me to give you this update without him because, frankly, he’s just not feeling very well. But, he asked me to send you his love and gratitude for all the love and prayers you guys have sent his way,” Fischetti said. You can watch the video below.

“I wish we had better news to share. It’s devastating news but at the same time, there’s nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima. No one has a stronger body, mind or soul and if anybody can defeat this, it’s Devin,” he added.

Lima, whose real first name is Harold, was born in Boston, Massachusetts. He was in LFO along with Brad Fischetti and Rich Cronin. The group was best known for the song Summer Girls, which was released in 1999, and was one of the most popular songs of the year. Cronin passed away from leukemia in September 2010.

Aside from being a singer, he was also in the movie Longshot, and on the television show All That. His last single with LFO, titled “Perfect 10,” was released in 2017.