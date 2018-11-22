Is Walt Disney World Open on Thanksgiving Day?

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is open on Thanksgiving Day 2018. All four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom — will all be operating under regular hours.

Park Hours Can Be Found on the My Disney Experience App

On Thursday, November 22, Magic Kingdom park will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Epcot will open at 9 a.m. and will close at 9:30 p.m., with an hour of “Extra Magic” available for on-site resort guests starting at 8 a.m. Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be open from 9 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Disney’s Animal Kingdom park will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For those looking to enjoy some fun in the sun at a water park, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is currently closed for refurbishment.

Disney fans looking to get some shopping done can head over to Disney Springs (formerly Downtown Disney). Many shops and restaurants open at 10 a.m. (some restaurants will open a bit later for lunch and/or dinner). Things will start winding down just after 11 p.m. with stores and restaurants locking up at midnight.

Disney World Is Already Decorated for Christmas

Those heading to Walt Disney World hoping to celebrate Turkey Day with pumpkins and cornucopias will be fresh out of luck as the WDW theme parks are already decorated for the Christmas holiday. On the night of October 31, Disney World changes over their fall decor — colored leaves and Mickey pumpkins — to become a winter wonderland. Cinderella Castle has been drenched in stunning lights, Mickey Mouse wreaths hang on the light posts all the way down Main Street U.S.A., and you will undoubtedly hear Christmas carols playing as you stroll from ride to ride (or from store to store).

All Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving

Additionally, all restaurants on Disney property will be open and reservations can be made on Disney’s website or through the My Disney Experience app.

“Thanksgiving at Disney World brings in extra crowds, which means restaurant queues will also be extra long. You’ll save time waiting in line for food if you eat during off-peak times. Eat an early breakfast and have an early lunch at 11 a.m.,” reports Undercover Tourist.