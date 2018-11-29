Yesterday was DJ Khaled’s Birthday.

It may be cliche to saym but over the last couple of years, the mega producer has literally offered you major keys to success and showed you how to be grateful.

If you’re tardy to the party, those two phrases are actually names of two of his successful albums that feature the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Drake Nicki Minaj and more.

While many recognize DJ Khaled as a snapchat phenomenon, his journey is a testament to hard work and never giving up.

Some of you saw Khaled before you knew who he was? Remember at the beginning of Fat Joe’s “Lean Back” song he shouts out: ‘Yeah Khaled I see you!?’

Fast forward to the 0:35 mark to view

Yup he was referencing DJ Khaled!

Before Khaled was the Terror Squad’s DJ or was a producer, he was a radio personality. In the late 90s DJ Khaled co-hosted The Luke Show with 2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke on Miami’s WEDR 99 Jamz.

For seven years he also hosted a show with Miami radio personality K Foxx on 99 Jamz. Fast forward to today, the journey has been worth it.

“Life every day inspires me,” DJ Khaled told me on Scoop B Radio.

“God gave us life and we should never take that for granted and not just that but I have a lot of people that rely on me. I take care of my mother and father and I have a son.”

Being the snapchat king, having a successful album and being a father has given the 41-year old Miami, Florida resident a zereoed-in perspective.

“But God is the inspiration,” said DJ Khaled. “He keeps us and gives us the strength everyday to embrace the blessings.”

Plus we can have fun in between like that time DJ Khaled intoduced us to the Wild Thoughts Salsa Dance!

Think it is safe to say that business is booming!

“It’s amazing and I’m not going to take it for granted,” said DJ Khaled. “I’m going to just keep going hard.”