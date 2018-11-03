Donald Trump’s Game of Thrones Tweet: Best Memes and Twitter Reactions

Donald Trump’s recent Game of Thrones tweet is making the rounds on Twitter after the president used “Game of Thrones” imagery and language to promote sanctions against Iran.

An image of the president posted Friday on Trump’s official account featured a text overlay reading “Sanctions are coming.” The font of the text is in the same style of HBO’s incredibly popular fantasy television series. The text appears to imitate “Winter is coming,” a slogan dating back to the first season of the show and the motto of House Stark.

In a statement to CNBC, HBO responded to the tweet, stating: “We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

HBO’s official Twitter account also followed up soon after, asking, “How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?” referring to a fictional language used by the Dothraki, the nomadic inhabitants of the Dothraki Sea in the show and book series.

How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki? — HBO (@HBO) November 2, 2018

Stars of the HBO fantasy series were quick to react to Trump’s post, with actress Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, tweeting “not today.” Co-star Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, also chimed in and tweeted a short “Ew,” on her account.

The comments of Williams’ post were filled with people asking her to “add Donald Trump to her list,” referring to the list of names of people she plans to kill on the show.

The rest of Twitter wasted no time in deploying a number of hilarious, top-shelf memes directed at the president’s tweet.

Commander of #Iran Revolutionary Guards Qassem Soleimany hits back at Trump with his own meme from the Game of Thrones. pic.twitter.com/dRHJ67z7oM — Negar (@NegarMortazavi) November 2, 2018

Guess who’s not out tweeting Game of Throne memes this morning? pic.twitter.com/5zggFGHY8g — James Parkley (@jnarls) November 2, 2018

The rest of the internet did what it does best and slapped Trump’s likeness in a number of Game of Thrones memes, added a caption and called it a day. Others threw in a number of the president’s administration as well. Check out some of the best memes and Twitter reactions below.

Here’s another #GameOfThrones meme for you. PS – Indictments are Coming pic.twitter.com/xLbgtgykTU — Dave Cicada (@davecicada) November 2, 2018

Donald Trump sube meme de Game of Thrones y enoja a HBO https://t.co/e47DKgrKBW pic.twitter.com/3Jaa7lXKQy — Mouse (@mouse_cl) November 2, 2018

HBO would like Donald Trump to stop using Game of Thrones Memes. I say let him, on the condition that we can photoshop Donald Trump in to our favourite #GameOfThrones scenes. #GameOfTrumps @HBO @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/T8UJGxFPAj — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) November 2, 2018

stay away from game of thrones freak @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/XtW6AAwL9B — ella (@sanserya) November 2, 2018

Trump: Sanctions are coming Mueller: Indictments are coming pic.twitter.com/J8mSRBsRf5 — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) November 2, 2018

